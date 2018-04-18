The Future Of Pharma: YourEncore Announces Virtual Pharma Offering

In response to workforce trends and increasing asset development costs in life sciences, YourEncore has developed their Virtual Pharma offering to allow life sciences companies – mainly small-to-medium sized biotechs and device companies – to flexibly scale and staff their teams on an as-needed basis throughout the asset development and launch process.

To enable flexible resourcing, YourEncore engages their Expert Community of nearly 10,000 highly-experienced and accomplished professionals with scientific backgrounds who often average over 20 years of experience.

"Our Experts are 'been there, done that," says Kyle Chaffee, the Director of the Life Sciences Practice at YourEncore. "Because of their experience, not only are they able to accelerate development, they're able to ensure data quality when going through clinical trials and help navigate the approval process. They've been in our client's shoes before, and that's why [our clients] trust us with such important projects."

YourEncore's Virtual Pharma service has already proven to have a positive impact on clients.

"One biopharmaceutical company we worked with had a 505(b)(2) filing that was falling behind schedule and at risk of failure. YourEncore deployed a cross-disciplinary development team ranging from high-level strategic leaders to regulatory and CMC subject-matter experts to help create high-quality deliverables for the FDA submission while ensuring data accuracy and quality. By engaging YourEncore, this firm accelerated the timeline for the 505(b)(2) submission by months while also improving the quality of the FDA submission materials resulting in increased revenues and company value," shared Dr. Joseph Lamendola, former VP of Regulatory Affairs at Bristol-Myers Squibb, and current SVP of the Life Sciences Practice at YourEncore.

"[YourEncore's] Virtual Pharma offering is a cost-effective, efficient way for clients to get their assets to market and in the hands of patients by managing their teams effectively and having the right people in the right place when you need them," adds Chaffee. "With development costs consistently on the rise, we believe this will be a great value-add to our clients, improving ROI dramatically and getting their assets in the hands of patients."

