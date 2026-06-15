New flagship robotic pool cleaner brings a new era of intelligent pool care, combining cognitive AI, adaptive cleaning, and all-in-one maintenance for homeowners

ATLANTA, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiper, the world's No. 1 smart robotic pool cleaner brand and a global leader in smart yard innovation, today announced the Scuba V3 Ultra is now available for purchase. As the world's first Cognitive AI-powered 6-in-1 robotic pool cleaner, the new flagship device marks a significant step forward in the evolution of pool care, bringing intelligent decision-making and adaptive cleaning to the backyard.

The Future of Pool Care Has Arrived with Aiper's Scuba V3 Ultra

Available now for $2,299.99, the award-winning Scuba V3 Ultra introduces a new era of pool care, one that moves beyond traditional cleaning and conventional automation into a category powered by cognitive artificial intelligence.

For decades, pool maintenance has relied on manual effort, multiple tools, and robotic systems that follow pre-programmed routes. While automation brought greater convenience, many cleaners still require regular intervention and struggle to adapt to changing pool conditions. The Scuba V3 Ultra was designed to change that experience through cognitive AI technology that understands, adapts, and optimizes cleaning performance in real time.

"The Scuba V3 Ultra represents a major milestone in our mission to redefine outdoor maintenance through intelligent innovation," said Richard, CEO of Aiper. "Consumers today expect technology to do more than automate tasks. They expect it to understand their needs, adapt to changing environments, and simplify everyday life. With the Scuba V3 Ultra, we're introducing a new standard for pool care that combines advanced cognitive AI with effortless user experience."

Designed to Understand, Adapt and Optimize

At the heart of the Scuba V3 Ultra is cognitive AI Navium™ Mode, an advanced intelligence system engineered to move beyond reactive automation. Rather than simply following fixed cleaning patterns, the cleaner continuously analyzes pool conditions, environmental factors, and previous cleaning data to determine the most effective strategy for every cycle. The result is a smarter, more efficient cleaning experience that evolves over time and delivers consistently pristine results.

The experience is further enhanced by the industry's first Dual-Camera AI Patrol Cleaning, enabling the cleaner to better understand its surroundings and respond to changing conditions in real time. By identifying over 20 types of debris and obstacles, and analyzing pool-specific characteristics, the Scuba V3 Ultra can intelligently adjust its cleaning behavior while maximizing efficiency.

Designed to provide complete pool coverage, the Scuba V3 Ultra cleans floors, walls, waterlines, surfaces, and sun shelves, while also integrating an adjustable chlorine chamber for a more comprehensive maintenance experience. Its ability to clean sun shelf areas as shallow as 20 cm (8 inches), a challenge for many robotic cleaners, helps ensure no area is overlooked.

Additional innovations such as Aiper's JellyFloat™ Energy-Smart Lift Engine further distinguish the Scuba V3 Ultra from conventional pool cleaners. Utilizing five intelligent air chambers to dynamically adjust buoyancy throughout the cleaning cycle, JellyFloat™ enables seamless floor-to-surface cleaning, improved recovery from corners and obstacles, and energy-efficient surfacing. Even when the battery is depleted, the technology keeps the robot afloat for easy retrieval. Together, these technologies create a pool care experience that is carefree, comprehensive, and remarkably simple, giving homeowners more time to enjoy their backyard and less time maintaining it.

Recognized as One of the Year's Most Innovative Products

Even before its commercial launch, the Scuba V3 Ultra earned widespread recognition from leading technology and consumer publications, validating its position as one of the most innovative pool care products in the industry.

Industry accolades include:

Android Authority CES Breakthrough Award 2026

BestReviews Genius Product Award

CES Innovation Award 2026 Honoree

Gadgety Best of CES 2026

Inside Digital Community's Choice Award Best Product Nominee

Netzwelt Innovation Awards 2026

PhoneArena Best of CES 2026

Reviewed Best Tech Product Awards

TechRadar Pro Picks (TWICE)

The launch of the Scuba V3 Ultra represents more than the introduction of a new flagship product. It marks another step forward in Aiper's vision of creating a fully connected smart yard ecosystem that makes outdoor maintenance more intelligent, efficient, and carefree.

The Aiper Scuba V3 Ultra is now available for purchase for $2,299.99 through Aiper.com and Amazon.com.

As Aiper continues to expand its portfolio of smart pool and yard care solutions, the company remains focused on developing technologies that reduce routine chores, simplify homeownership, and help consumers spend more time enjoying the outdoor spaces they love.

For more information, visit aiper.com or follow Aiper on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and X.

About Aiper

Aiper is the No.1 smart robotic pool cleaner brand and a leader in reliable, intelligent solutions for the smart yard ecosystem. From crystal-clear pools to balanced water and smarter irrigation, Aiper's ecosystem simplifies care across your entire yard. Trusted by more than 3 million users worldwide, Aiper is available in over 7,000 stores across 50+ countries and regions. Renowned for excellence, Aiper products have earned prestigious honors including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, and editorial awards from USA Today and TWICE, and have been recognized as a CES Innovation Awards Honoree from 2023 through 2026. Driven by smart automation, adaptive AI, and sustainable design, Aiper delivers a truly carefree experience, giving you more time to enjoy life's best moments.

[1] Euromonitor International Co., Ltd., in terms of 2025 manufacturer sales volume (units) in the world. Smart robotic pool cleaner is defined as: intelligent service robots integrating mechanical, electronic, software algorithm and sensor technologies. They autonomously or with minimal human intervention perform pool cleaning and maintenance tasks, typically featuring smart navigation, path planning, and multiple cleaning modes. Research completed in 2026/3.

SOURCE Aiper