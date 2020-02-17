"The Future of Public Transportation" the new book by Paul Comfort & 40 CEOs & Futurists to be released March 1, 2020
Public Transit is relied upon by over 50 million commuters daily in North America alone. But changes are coming right around the corner that will upend how these riders travel. This book examines the new technology that is just over the horizon that may bring driverless buses to your doorstep or allow you to travel in hyperloop pods at subsonic speeds. Top transit CEOs and Futurists give us a glimpse of how the decade of the 2020s will change everything you thought you knew about transit.
Feb 17, 2020, 21:21 ET
WASHINGTON, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new book "The Future of Public Transportation" written by transit industry veteran Paul Comfort and over forty top public transportation leaders, futurists and associations is being published March 1, 2020. It examines the coming technological revolution in public transport with game changing new mobility options such as autonomous shared vehicles (AVs), hyperloop and high speed trains, and Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) smart phone apps allowing passengers to plan, pay for and subscribe to a full menu of traditional public transit and private microtransit options for their travel. The book explains how cities are rebooting their bus networks and will further regulate and optimize the rampant expansion of e-bikes and scooters and add mobile public transit fare paying options such as cell phone and tap and go credit cards and even wearable fare payment jewelry. This book explains it all and what's coming next!
"The Future of Public Transportation" will be published on March 1, 2020 on Amazon.com and is now available for pre-order for only $.99 for two weeks (until March 14, 2020) for e-book download.
Advance Praise for "The Future of Public Transportation" by Industry Leaders -
"Paul Comfort is our industry's leader on what's coming next for mobility. After a thirty-year career in public transportation operations and executive leadership, he now travels the globe hearing directly from our top CEOs on what's working, what's not and what's next. If anyone can pull together a compendium on the Future of Public Transportation, it's Paul and he's done so in this book. Congrats!" - Erinn Pinkerton, CEO BC Transit
"Get on board! America's preeminent "transit evangelist" brings new optimism to a nation weary of bridges to nowhere and buses to take you there! From his extensive industry experience; global perspective; and in-depth interviews with peer CEOs on his award-winning podcast, Transit Unplugged, Paul Comfort delivers a powerful message on the path to transit's future – the construction of a mobility network that meets the needs of today and tomorrow's riders. With insights from many industry leaders, 'The Future of Public Transportation' is a must-read for anyone who is seeking that light at the end of the transit tunnel!" - Christian T. Kent, Principal, Transit Management Consulting, LLC
About the Author:
Paul Comfort is host of the world's #1 public transportation CEO podcast, Transit Unplugged and author of the leadership book, Full Throttle. Comfort is a popular conference speaker and transit and government industry veteran. He is the former CEO of one of America's top transit systems, the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) in Baltimore, serving over 116,000,000 passenger trips annually and a former elected County Commissioner.
