"The Future of Public Transportation" the new book by Paul Comfort & 40 CEOs & Futurists to be released March 1, 2020

" The Future of Public Transportation " will be published on March 1, 2020 on Amazon.com and is now available for pre-order for only $.99 for two weeks (until March 14, 2020) for e-book download.

Advance Praise for "The Future of Public Transportation" by Industry Leaders -

"Paul Comfort is our industry's leader on what's coming next for mobility. After a thirty-year career in public transportation operations and executive leadership, he now travels the globe hearing directly from our top CEOs on what's working, what's not and what's next. If anyone can pull together a compendium on the Future of Public Transportation, it's Paul and he's done so in this book. Congrats!" - Erinn Pinkerton, CEO BC Transit

"Get on board! America's preeminent "transit evangelist" brings new optimism to a nation weary of bridges to nowhere and buses to take you there! From his extensive industry experience; global perspective; and in-depth interviews with peer CEOs on his award-winning podcast, Transit Unplugged, Paul Comfort delivers a powerful message on the path to transit's future – the construction of a mobility network that meets the needs of today and tomorrow's riders. With insights from many industry leaders, 'The Future of Public Transportation' is a must-read for anyone who is seeking that light at the end of the transit tunnel!" - Christian T. Kent, Principal, Transit Management Consulting, LLC

For more Information Contact:

For more questions or to schedule an interview about this press release and/or book contact: Paul Comfort, the author by email: pcomfortconsulting@gmail.com

About the Author:

Paul Comfort is host of the world's #1 public transportation CEO podcast, Transit Unplugged and author of the leadership book, Full Throttle. Comfort is a popular conference speaker and transit and government industry veteran. He is the former CEO of one of America's top transit systems, the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) in Baltimore, serving over 116,000,000 passenger trips annually and a former elected County Commissioner.

Paul Comfort

Author

Paul Comfort

240-682-1521

pcomfortconsulting@gmail.com

This release was issued through WebWire(R). For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE Paul Comfort

Related Links

https://paulcomfort.org

