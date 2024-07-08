The future of real estate has arrived: Lone Wolf launches Lone Wolf Foundation, new generation of software

"Lone Wolf Foundation is the first true end-to-end platform in real estate software, designed to bring together the solutions real estate professionals need in one cohesive experience," said Sean Wheeler, Chief Technology Officer at Lone Wolf. "Over the years, we have worked incredibly hard to understand and consider exactly how real estate works within software, using direct feedback, heat maps, and behavioral insights to outline processes and requirements at every step.

"This is the end result of that extensive research; a platform that goes beyond integrations, beyond connections, beyond a rebrand to create a real solution. From a single login to a modular design that allows real estate professionals to pick and choose the solutions they need, with shared data workflows that keep information consistent from lead to close and the latest in digital security, there's nothing like this in the industry today—and it will transform the way real estate professionals work, now and into the future."

Along with Lone Wolf Foundation, the company today announces the introduction of three solutions joining the ranks of the new generation of real estate software, first begun with the new BrokerMetrics by Lone Wolf earlier this year. Together, these solutions define the new platform's complete real estate experience.

Lone Wolf Back Office is the new gold standard in real estate software and brings familiar functionality from the software that's run real estate–specific back office and accounting for 35 years into a modern platform built for the future—empowering brokers to manage their businesses from anywhere, on any device. Learn more about Lone Wolf Back Office here.

Lone Wolf Transact is the revolutionary transaction management software that introduces a new workflow that mimics how agents start, sign, and close real estate deals—beginning with the client, rather than the property—to simplify and accelerate every step in the process. The new solution also features the ability to kick off a deal from one that's fallen through, as well as a brand-new custom compliance workflow for brokerages, saving time and creating a personalized and legally compliant experience for each client on every deal. Learn more about Lone Wolf Transact here.

Lone Wolf Front Office adds a comprehensive website, CRM, and marketing solution for real estate brokerages to Lone Wolf Foundation. This gives brokers the power to set up stunning websites, expand their online presence, and simplify the process of communicating with new leads with a connected data flow from site to CRM and beyond. Learn more about Lone Wolf Front Office here.

"The software we're introducing—both the new generation and Lone Wolf Foundation itself—is built on our core belief that if you're building software for people, you need to prioritize the needs of those people," said Jake Hamilton, Senior Vice President of Strategy at Lone Wolf. "With decades of user behavior as a blueprint, we have worked hard to develop something truly different: a fully connected system that functions the way real estate does, one which carries data through the system from start to finish. We're thrilled to introduce this new technology to real estate and do our part to help agents and brokerages stay ahead and on top of new rules, new standards, and a new industry."

"This introduction of Lone Wolf Foundation and the new generation of software is the result of years of hard work from everyone at Lone Wolf," said Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf. "I am incredibly proud of everything the team here has done to create something so transformative for the industry, and am confident this will inspire real, positive change for everyone in real estate. But though it's the result, this is not the end. It's just the beginning of a metamorphic era for real estate software, and we will not stop pushing forward through constant innovation."

Lone Wolf Foundation and the new generation of real estate software are available today. Please check out the Lone Wolf website for more information.

Media contact:

Erin Penney | Industry Relations

E: [email protected]

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada, the U.S., and Latin America. With cloud solutions for agents, brokers, franchises, MLSs, and associations alike, the company provides the entire real estate industry with the tools they need to amaze clients, build their business, and improve profits—from transactions to back office, insights, and more, all in one place. Lone Wolf's head offices are located in Cambridge, ON, and Dallas, TX.

SOURCE Lone Wolf Technologies