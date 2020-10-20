The Future of Remote Work Gets Smarter for Frontline Employees with Enhanced AR Capabilities from Taqtile

SEATTLE, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Manifest® end-to-end, enterprise augmented work instruction platform from Taqtile increases its ability to support remote work with the addition of advanced, real-time instruction capabilities. A new series of innovative features function like an advanced help center for frontline workers. The benefit is the increased efficiency and accuracy of on-premise workers performing complex repair and maintenance tasks. The new Manifest features empower remote experts to provide more accurate direction to frontline staff with real-time access to the operator's user interface through the shared Manifest augmented environment.

Real-time interactions between remote experts and in-the-field operators have traditionally been limited to simple audio and video communication. Taqtile's introduction of advanced Manifest capabilities changes that by fully leveraging the power of Augmented Reality (AR), sharing the complete experience of the onsite operator with the remote expert. Through enhanced AR communication, an expert can follow the operator through a first-person viewpoint, seeing precisely where they are looking with tracked eye movement. By tracking the operator's view, a remote expert is able to guide the operator with highly-accurate, real-time instruction, including annotating directly in the operator's environment, using directional arrows or highlights to guide the operator, and augmenting communication with spatial audio.

New Manifest features enable help-center-like interactions between remote expert and onsite operator, enhancing the capabilities and efficiency of frontline workers:

Virtual ink – Experts can draw and write over the operators' field of view in real time.

– Experts can draw and write over the operators' field of view in real time. Hologram sharing – In addition to the video feed delivered from the headset, operators can share holograms, including any Manifest user interface or 3D models in their view.

– In addition to the video feed delivered from the headset, operators can share holograms, including any Manifest user interface or 3D models in their view. Wayfinding – Remote experts can render holographic directional arrows in the operator's field of view to guide them within the onsite environment.

– Remote experts can render holographic directional arrows in the operator's field of view to guide them within the onsite environment. Eye tracking – By tracking the operator's eye position and projecting a directional image to the expert's desktop, the expert can now precisely follow what the operator is looking at. This feature delivers exponentially more information to the expert, enabling more accurate remote assistance.

"Manifest is leveraging the full potential of augmented reality by enabling enhanced, real-time interactions between operator and expert, by bringing the remote expert into the operator's environment," said Mr. Kelly Malone, chief revenue officer, Taqtile. "With these new AR innovations, many requested by loyal customers in industries ranging from manufacturing, transportation, and the defense sector, we're evolving the very nature of remote work, making it safer, more accurate, and more efficient."



The advanced Manifest platform has already demonstrated incredible results. Taqtile customers have experienced remarkable improvements in trainee performance, with some companies decreasing training times by 700+ percent. Simultaneously, Manifest has helped dramatically increase accuracy, reducing operator errors to zero in some cases.



About Taqtile

Taqtile, winner of the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award in the Mixed Reality category, builds enterprise software that leverages augmented reality to make Everyone an Expert, capturing the unique knowledge of company experts and sharing that knowledge with frontline workers. By virtually transporting the knowledge of experts when and where it's needed, sometimes under the most urgent circumstances, Taqtile customers enhance operational capabilities and improve performance. The Manifest platform allows company experts to easily document and record tribal knowledge, and distribute it across an entire workforce, enabling less experienced operators to easily follow instructions and complete complex tasks safely and consistently. For more information on Manifest, please visit www.taqtile.com.

