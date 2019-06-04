The Future of Retail Environments - Architecture Design Collaborative Talks Experiential Architecture

"As mall owners reposition their properties to make them preferred destination points, the art and science of shaping the customer experience in collaboration with occupants allows designers to understand users' needs and expectations. This translates to more returning customers, and more brand ambassadors. More and more businesses and institutions are realizing this and are seeking out experiential designers to help them create these strong emotional connections," says Craig Chinn President, AIA, NCARB.

Baybrook Mall in Friendswood, Texas is an excellent example of experiential design in action. ADC's Retail team worked to come up with solutions to activate the 12,365 foot outside space that connected to the expansion of retail shops. Led by Craig Chinn, AIA and Alexandra Gomez, the team created a welcoming gathering area including a children's play area with a Luckey Climber, musical instruments and seating to allow for parents to watch over their children at play. A shade structure and lighting was incorporated to enhance the area for maximum use throughout the day during a customer's shopping experience.

"We're calling it 'Purely Grammable,' a concept that is derived from the current Social Media trend encompassing beautiful places and spaces as a destination within the retail environment. A moment in space where individuals can express themselves and capture 'the shot.' The artistic installations and retail environments can provide the perfect backdrop for a photo while also creating opportunity for advertisement and sale," Erika Garcia.

ADC is actively creating prototypes of these to deliver blurred boundaries and layer spaces and ultimately increasing the involvement of the user with the retail.

