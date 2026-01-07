The Future of Retail is Digital: Duggal Visual Solutions Debuts North America's Largest and Most Transparent OLED Display at NRF 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duggal Visual Solutions has been invited to participate in NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show as part of the Innovation Showcase, where it will debut its largest and most transparent OLED display to date. The experience offers attendees an immersive, hands-on glimpse into the future of retail engagement.

Duggal is redefining the in-store experience by showcasing technology with virtually unlimited possibilities for product placement behind the display—demonstrating how AI-powered content and real-world products can seamlessly integrate into the retail environment.

As retail continues to evolve into a hybrid of physical and digital experiences, Duggal's solutions help brands meet rising consumer expectations for interactivity, personalization, and data-driven insights through screens that captivate and engage shoppers.

At the Innovation Showcase, visitors will get an up-close look at Duggal's Transparent OLED screens. These sleek displays invite attendees to touch, explore, and engage, offering the kind of immersive, interactive experience today's shoppers expect.

Duggal's Transparent OLED solution empowers brands to:

Personalize in-store moments with dynamic content

Unlock an unlimited array of backdrop possibilities

Capture insights on shopper behavior and engagement

Optimize merchandising, marketing, and inventory strategies

When paired with immersive software and graphics, these experiences invite consumers directly into the product story. From hardware to content creation and analytics to content management, Duggal delivers end-to-end solutions that scale—from flagship stores to nationwide rollouts. These digital displays aren't just visually compelling; they're strategic tools for retailers ready to innovate and lead.

See it in action and visit us at the NRF Innovation Showcase Floor, Booth #8036, and experience how Duggal is helping redefine the future of retail.

Learn more about Data-Driven Experiential Displays here.

About Duggal

Duggal Visual Solutions specializes in producing compelling visual experiences that transform environments. As an industry leader, Duggal turns ideas into impactful realities by integrating innovative technology with the widest array of in-house capabilities. With a blend of craft, scale, and storytelling, Duggal delivers everything from global fabrication rollouts and multimedia experiential design to stadium-size installations, world-class events, and headline exhibitions.

Get inspired: https://www.duggal.com

