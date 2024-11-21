THE FUTURE OF RETAIL IS HERE: OUTLANDISH OPENS FLAGSHIP STORE IN LOS ANGELES, REVOLUTIONIZING LIVE SHOPPING

Outlandish merges live social media shopping with in-person retail, redefining the consumer experience.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Outlandish, a global leader in live shopping and social commerce, has officially opened its first U.S. flagship store on Santa Monica's iconic Third Street Promenade. The state-of-the-art location seamlessly blends the interactivity of live-streamed social media shopping with the hands-on experience of traditional retail, setting a new standard for consumer engagement.

"When I founded Outlandish, my vision was to create a one-of-a-kind shopping experience that combines the excitement of live, interactive shopping with the personal connection of in-store visits," said William August, CEO of Outlandish. "This flagship store bridges those worlds, letting customers experience the best of both—whether they're touching and trying products in person or joining live-streamed events with their favorite influencers."

The flagship location boasts state-of-the-art live-streaming facilities, allowing influencers and brands to broadcast live shopping events directly from the store floor. Customers can engage with their favorite creators in person or join the experience virtually through the Outlandish platform, which has already established itself as a certified TikTok partner.

"What we're offering to customers is a truly unique experience. We have the capacity to bring global, world-renowned brands right here to customers and visitors in Los Angeles. That local audience can then step into their very own livestream, and interact with viewers across the world," added August. "We allow global brands to connect with the local community and the local community to connect with global brands."

Since its founding in 2018, Outlandish has revolutionized live shopping, partnering with top global brands and leveraging platforms like TikTok to captivate millions. Over the past year, at least 10% of partner brands' revenues have been driven by live shopping sales, showcasing the transformative power of this model.

"The opening of our U.S. flagship store marks a pivotal moment not just for Outlandish, but for the entire retail industry," added August. "We're pushing the boundaries of what shopping can be. This storefront is a blueprint for the future of commerce, where technology and tradition come together to create a truly immersive experience."

The grand opening featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Outlandish leadership including CEO William August, Michael Dodo, Jason Dodo and local Santa Monica City officials, members of the business community, along with influencers and brands associated with Outlandish. Following the ribbon-cutting, attendees were invited to join a guided walkthrough of the storefront as prominent influencers hosted livestreams selling popular and viral products.

"We are thrilled to bring this cutting-edge hybrid livestream shopping model to the United States, combining immersive in-person experiences with the dynamic reach of digital technology. This initiative reflects our commitment to redefining the retail landscape and driving innovation that connects consumers and brands in meaningful, interactive ways," said Michael Dodo, CEO of the Dodo Group.

As a leader in the live shopping space, Outlandish will also offer a diverse range of classes at the Santa Monica headquarters aimed at empowering creators to master live shopping, social media marketing, and content creation. These sessions will cover essential skills and strategies for success in today's digital marketplace.

Outlandish expansion plans include opening a location in Mexico in 2025 and Spain following that.

Founded in 2018, Outlandish is a global leader in live shopping and social commerce, helping brands and creators connect with audiences through immersive, real-time experiences. With a strong presence on platforms like TikTok and partnerships with leading global brands, Outlandish is shaping the future of retail by integrating digital and traditional shopping in new and exciting ways.

