The Future Of School-Based Services: The Focus Of The 2021 OPEN MINDS Children's Services Executive Summit

Addressing mental health needs of children while they are in school is something that our industry has been actively debating and discussing for the past 50 years. Everyone agrees that students need to be able to learn at school and that mental health needs can interfere with this primary task. School staff report that their ability to manage children with mental health issues in classrooms is a constant challenge. This year, our Children's Summit will focus on the future of school-based health services. Provider organizations serving children with complex support needs and youth in underserved communities are developing innovative programs and models of care that integrate behavioral health support services with educational needs. However, these young people can often end up in a no-win situation in which either treatment or education is put first to the detriment of the other.

At this one day-special event, we will hear from various education and mental health thought leaders about solutions that have been put in place in their districts. Executives will discuss the opportunities and ongoing challenges facing the children's services market. Panelists will also discuss innovations in school-based service delivery, the intersection between education and health care funding, and evolving payment models that could systemically address these challenges in the future.

Sessions and panelists include:

Whose Money Is It Anyway? The Intersection Of Education & Health Care Funding

Sharon Hicks , Senior Associate, OPEN MINDS.

The New York Approach: Andrea Smyth , Executive Director, NYS Coalition For Children's Behavioral Health

The California Approach: Pia V. Escudero , L.C.S.W., Executive Director, Division Of Student Health & Human Services, Los Angeles Unified School District

Tamra Williams , Ph.D., Deputy Chief Clinical Officer Of Children's Services, Community Behavioral Health (CBH)

Dr. Olga Price , Associate Professor in the Department of Prevention & Community Health at George Washington University and Director of the Center for Health and Health Care in Schools

Derek S. Allen, MA ACTP- Executive VP & COO-Starr Commonwealth

"There Is No Box": Creating An Innovative Approach To Bridging The Gap Between Academic, Behavioral & Mental Health Services For Children

Jeremy D. Butler , Director of Community Initiatives, iCan

The Institute will be a hybrid event with a three-day executive networking track for those on-site and a full virtual experience online for those unable to travel. For executives attending in person at the Sheraton Sand Key Resort in Clearwater Beach, Florida, there will be an executive briefing and networking session at the end of each day along with exclusive on-site sessions. The Performance Management Institute is the only event in the health and human services industry that provides executives the tools needed to manage performance as we look forward to whatever "next normal" comes to our organizations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the Institute, OPEN MINDS will also be holding two timely seminars:

Registration for this exclusive Institute is $700 and is open now at https://www.openminds.com/register-now/ . Registration is complimentary for Elite-level subscribers to OPEN MINDS Circle market intelligence service. For more information on the program, sponsorship opportunities, or media inquiries, contact Meena Dayak, Executive Vice President, OPEN MINDS, at 717-334-1329 or [email protected] .

To learn more about the Institute, visit our website: https://performance.openminds.com .

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national, multi-faceted agency with the deepest reach into the executive cadres of the specialty health and human services sector. We enhance the quality of care for individuals with chronic conditions and complex support needs by improving the business effectiveness of those serving them—provider organizations, payers, government agencies, pharmaceutical companies, and technology firms. For thirty years, we've been pioneers for change—helping organizations develop and implement transformational solutions for success in an evolving health and human service market. We specialize in crisis recovery and sustainability strategies. We are the industry leaders in executive content—education, market intelligence, publications—and management consulting. Visit https://www.openminds.com/membership/ to sign up for a free individual membership.

