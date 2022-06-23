The Future of Skincare, Available now at Fifth Avenue Aesthetics

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Marie V. Hayag has teamed up with the world-renowned researchers at Nutrigenomix to provide the most exciting skincare development in years—DNA testing for precision integrated skincare. Dr. Hayag is the only dermatologist in New York utilizing the Nutrigenomix state-of-the art genetic testing specific to your skin.

"The most powerful tool for predicting and protecting your skin health is your own DNA."

— Dr. Marie V. Hayag, Board Certified Dermatologist,

Fifth Avenue Aesthetics, Manhattan and Palm Beach

This breakthrough technology determines how your genes can influence your skin's ability to combat the signs of aging. It can also show how your body metabolizes nutrients that support skin health. Through a simple, anonymous saliva test, key genetic markers identify your risk for age-related pigment spots, antioxidant capacity, loss of elasticity and collagen, along with your genetic predisposition to produce harmful Advanced Glycation End products (AGEs) that may adversely affect skin's health and collagen production.

Using your unique DNA to predict, protect, and personalize your skin health.

With your genetic results analyzed, Dr. Hayag will review the findings and create a precision medical skincare treatment plan based upon your genetic makeup. The plan is tailored to your individual DNA profile optimizing the results to prevent skin aging and maintain the wellness of your skin's youthful appearance. Dr. Hayag will review your aesthetic goals and, together with you, develop a program for your skin, inside and out.

Healthy skin starts with a healthy YOU.

In addition, your genes will be analyzed to determine recommendations related to weight management and body composition, cardiometabolic health, food intolerances, as well as fitness performance and injury risk. The results are detailed and simply explained in your take-home report for future reference. After you fill out a brief dietary intake form, you can schedule a one-on-one zoom meeting with a certified dietician to review your results and discuss improvements you could make.

A breakthrough treatment from an extraordinary dermatologist.

A board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Marie V Hayag is a nationally known expert in the latest techniques for the face and body including dermal fillers, neurotoxins, facial and neck laser rejuvenation, and more. Exclusive concierge services are offered at her New York Flagship office Fifth Avenue Aesthetics, located at 875 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan as well as at her newest office in Palm Beach, Florida.

