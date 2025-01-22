"The Future of Sleep is Now": BEDGEAR Unveils Additions to Modular Hybrid Mattress Line, Updates to Pillow and Sheet Lines at 2025 Las Vegas Market

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BEDGEAR® , renowned in the sleep industry for pushing boundaries to offer innovative solutions for people who aspire to Wake Ready®, is proud to announce its B-1100 showroom theme for Las Vegas Winter Market 2025: "The Future of Sleep is Now."

The new product introductions reinforce the brand's commitment to creating meaningful breakthroughs in the bedding industry. Through personalized, breathable, and sustainable innovations, BEDGEAR is changing the way people rest and recover.

Headlining BEDGEAR's new product launches at Las Vegas Market 2025 is an expansion to its Modular Hybrid mattress line, which capitalizes on personalization solutions that have come to define the brand.

"At BEDGEAR, we're always proud of our achievements and innovations, but never satisfied, which is why we've once again elevated the standard when it comes to mattresses," BEDGEAR Founder/CEO Eugene Alletto said. "Building on the M3 Performance® Mattress, BEDGEAR, the only company in the space focused on personal fit, is excited to reveal an expansion to its Modular Hybrid line that includes the personalization and breathability of the M3 with even more of BEDGEAR's patented innovative technologies and advanced cooling features. Once again, BEDGEAR has met and exceeded the needs of consumers by allowing for a personalized sleep experience that lets those who sleep on the brand's products recover properly, feel awake, and attack the day ahead."

Included in this expanded line of mattresses is the M3 Night Ice Performance® Mattress, the M5 Performance® Mattress, and the M5 Night Ice Performance® Mattress.

Like the award-winning M3 Performance® Mattress, the industry's first-dual sided modular mattress, the M3 Night Ice Performance® Mattress features interchangeable Independent Suspension™ units, which allow users to choose between four different levels of firmness on either side of the mattress, offering truly personalized comfort without compromise. Additionally, this mattress features three layers of cooling technology that actively dissipate body heat for an extra boost of refreshing comfort.

The M5 Performance® Mattress, meanwhile, builds on the M3 with a taller 14-inch profile, but also includes interchangeable Independent Suspension™ units to allow for personalized comfort on either side of the mattress. The M5 features an enhanced React™ Comfort Layer and advanced cooling technology like Air-X® mesh, air vents, and a Ver-Tex™ instant-cooling cover. The M5 Night Ice Performance® Mattress offers an elevated sleep experience similar to the M5 with the addition of three layers of advanced cooling technologies that actively disperse body heat for an extra boost of refreshing comfort.

Along with additions to its Modular Hybrid mattress line, BEDGEAR will also reveal an updated and refreshed pillow line at Las Vegas Market 2025, building on the brand's iconic performance attributes. The showroom will feature all new Hybrid pillows offering dual-sided comfort and a range of cooling technologies including instant-cooling Ver-Tex™ covers and breathable Air-X® mesh with air vents.

Finally, BEDGEAR will also unveil new variations to its sheets and mattress protector lines, which include Ver-Tex™ AIR Performance® Sheets, Dri-Tec® AIR Performance® Sheets, the Ver-Tex™ AIR Performance® Mattress Protector, and the Dri-Tec® Air Performance® Mattress Protector. All these products feature materials designed for maximum airflow to aid in temperature regulation.

"BEDGEAR is always focused on providing the marketplace with a robust toolkit and on providing consumers with products needed to construct a complete sleep system," Alletto said. "As we know, a mattress only makes up 70% of a sleep environment, but with innovative new additions to the brand's pillow, sheets, and protector lines, BEDGEAR is primed to provide customers with all the tools needed to optimize their sleep."

Offering a preview of what's to come in the year ahead, BEDGEAR will also showcase further innovation and expansion into new product categories with a variety of new additions in areas such as beauty and home.

Joining BEDGEAR's new product launches in its Las Vegas Market showroom will also be a display of the brand's continuous sustainability efforts. Featuring a water bottle display that highlights circularity and recycled materials used in its pillows as well as a tree planting table to highlight BEDGEAR's tree planting initiative in connection to ecommerce orders, the brand will also have a wall dedicated to one of BEDGEAR's core beliefs of "getting it right the first time," which will highlight a focus on limiting mattress waste in landfills.

To experience the retail theater and witness the unveiling of BEDGEAR's new products at the Las Vegas Market, visit the BEDGEAR showroom at the Las Vegas Design Center, located in Building B on the 11th Floor, Suite B-1100.

