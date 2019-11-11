The Future of STEM is Female

One of the organizations working to shift this status quo is Girlstart, a Texas-based nonprofit that provides year-round STEM education programs for girls from kindergarten through 12th grade. The organization's goal is to inspire them to change the world. Engaging these young women in STEM education from an early age has already paid off for many, with data from Austin and Georgetown school districts showing that Girlstart participants are 21 percent more likely to meet standard in standardized math testing and 48 percent more likely to meet standard in standardized science testing than their peers.

Girlstart's unique and forward-thinking programs take its participants' interest in STEM studies into the stratosphere, including recently taking off at the local Embassy Suites by Hilton Austin Downtown South Congress. Since every room is a suite, there was plenty of room to explore the participants' big ideas. The girls were invited to transform the hotel's spacious two-room suites into an immersive out-of-this-world space expedition.

As part of its Travel with Purpose mission, Hilton is committed to investing in youth opportunity programs at home and around the world. Embassy Suites by Hilton strives to "Make a Difference" in the communities it serves and sought to instill that same commitment in the young women who came to the hotel.

"We were beyond excited to host the Girlstart group at Embassy Suites. Hilton has always invested in our youth, establishing programs throughout the globe to help the future generation succeed," said Stephanie Voutselakos, general manager, Embassy Suites by Hilton Austin Downtown South Congress. "It was an honor to open our doors to a local organization that is educating the future generation of STEM."

At the hotel, in addition to transforming a suite into outer space, Girlstart participants had fun using science and technology to accomplish a series of everyday tasks in new ways. The girls delivered a package across the hotel's expansive atrium using a drone and even cooked a "made-to-order" egg breakfast – just like Embassy Suites by Hilton's omelet chefs do every day – using a solar oven. The group finished the day with an underwater robo-race obstacle course in the hotel's pool.

This partnership was established to encourage more young women to study STEM and to support the local community. For more information, visit EmbassySuites.com/STEM.

