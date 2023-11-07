The Future of Telematics: In-Depth Analysis of Global Vehicle Telematics Hardware Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vehicle Telematics Hardware Market 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Telematics, encompassing various vehicle connectivity solutions, has gained immense traction in the automotive industry. This report focuses on automatic telematics systems designed for passenger cars and commercial vehicles with cellular communications capabilities. As the connected car trend continues to grow, both automakers and aftermarket telematics providers are vying for a share of this dynamic market.

The report estimates that global shipments of OEM telematics hardware for both passenger cars and commercial vehicles reached close to 58.4 million units in 2022 at a total market value of € 8.4 billion. The report estimates that nearly 72 percent of all new passenger cars and commercial vehicles sold worldwide in 2022 were equipped with an OEM-embedded telematics system, up from 66 percent in 2021. The design and development of OEM telematics systems are complex as these have to integrate with vehicle systems, fulfill strict quality standards, and ensure performance during the long lifecycle of a vehicle model. For this reason, the OEM telematics equipment suppliers are generally established automotive suppliers that develop their solutions in cooperation with car manufacturers.

The publisher has identified LG Electronics as the market leader in terms of OEM telematics shipments at a market share of about 27 percent. The company has contracts with leading automotive brands such as General Motors and Volkswagen. Continental and Harman were the runners up with market shares of about 20 and 10 percent respectively. Other leading OEM telematics hardware vendors include Marelli, Denso, Valeo, Actia, Lear, Bosch, Hyundai Mobis, Visteon and Aptiv.

Key Findings:

Rising Demand for Aftermarket Telematics: In 2022, global sales of aftermarket telematics hardware devices reached a staggering 47.2 million units, with a total market value of approximately €2.4 billion. The Asia-Pacific region emerged as the largest market, with shipments reaching an impressive 16.6 million units.

OEM Telematics Adoption Surges: A noteworthy development is the surge in adoption of OEM-embedded telematics systems. In 2022, nearly 72 percent of all new passenger cars and commercial vehicles sold worldwide were equipped with OEM-embedded telematics systems. LG Electronics leads the OEM telematics hardware market, boasting a market share of approximately 27 percent.

Leading Players in the Aftermarket: The report profiles prominent players in the aftermarket segment. Teltonika, with a 6 percent market share and annual sales of €139 million, secured the top spot in aftermarket hardware sales. CalAmp, Queclink, and Jimi/Concox also feature prominently in this segment.

Comprehensive Company Profiles: In addition to market insights, the report offers detailed profiles of 100 aftermarket and OEM vehicle telematics hardware vendors. These profiles provide valuable insights into the strategies and market presence of these industry leaders.

Market Growth and Trends: The report delves into market trends, technology developments, key drivers, and barriers. It also explores how 5G adoption, electrification trends, and evolving regulations are shaping the industry.

Regional Analysis: To help businesses understand the evolving landscape, the report provides market forecasts by region, covering Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and MEA.

The "Global Vehicle Telematics Hardware Market 2nd Edition" report serves as a valuable resource for industry professionals, investors, and businesses seeking to navigate the dynamic vehicle telematics hardware market. With extensive data, insightful analysis, and forecasts extending to 2027, this report provides the information needed to make informed decisions in this evolving industry.

Highlights from the Report:

Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market leading companies.

Comprehensive overview of the vehicle telematics hardware value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

New profiles of 100 aftermarket and OEM vehicle telematics hardware vendors.

Summary of the involvement of vehicle OEMs and mobile operators.

New data on vehicle populations and new vehicle registrations worldwide.

Market forecasts by region lasting until 2027.

The Report Answers the Following Questions

Which are the leading providers of aftermarket telematics devices?

Which are the leading vendors of OEM telematics devices?

Which are the drivers and barriers in the global vehicle telematics hardware market?

How will the global vehicle telematics hardware market evolve over the next five years?

How will the market evolve in Europe , North America , Latin America , Asia-Pacific and MEA?

, , , and MEA? Which are the dominant technology form factors?

Will OEM telematics solutions outcompete aftermarket vehicle telematics in the long term?

Which are the key future trends in this industry?



