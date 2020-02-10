The Future of the B2B E-Commerce Marketplace, 2020 to 2024: Trends, Sales, Shares, and More

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Marketplaces' Share of Global B2B E-Commerce on the Expansion Course Through 2024



B2B E-Commerce marketplaces favored by B2B buyers



According to B2B buyer surveys referenced in the report, E-Commerce marketplaces are the top channels used for corporate purchasing. As these platforms continue to attract more B2B companies, their GMV is projected to expand through 2024, growing faster than overall B2B E-Commerce sales. As a result, B2B E-Commerce marketplaces are expected to increase their market share by a factor of four between 2018 and 2024.

Top two B2B E-Commerce marketplaces



Just like in B2C E-Commerce, Alibaba and Amazon fight for the world's top rank among B2B online selling platforms. Both companies are making significant progress, with Amazon Business achieving an 11-digit figure in annualized sales, and Alibaba managing to gather more than 10 million B2B buyers on its platform. The two companies also continue to expand internationally, adding more countries in 2019.

Key Topics Covered



1. Management Summary



2. Global Developments



B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Trends, February 2020

B2B E-Commerce Sales, in USD trillion, 2018 & 2024f

B2B E-Commerce Sales via Marketplaces, in USD billion, 2018 & 2024f

Marketplaces Share of B2B E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2018 & 2024f

Most Used Purchasing Channels, in % of B2B Buyers, 2018

Breakdown of Most Preferred Purchasing Channels, in % of B2B Buyers, 2018

Top 3 Reasons Why Small Businesses Buy Via Marketplaces, in % of Online Purchasing Decision-Makers At Small Businesses, January 2019

Top 3 Efficiencies For Which Small Businesses Choose Marketplaces, in % of Online Purchasing Decision-Makers, January 2019

Amazon Business: B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Profile, January 2020

Alibaba: B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Profile, January 2020

Mercateo: B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Profile, January 2020

3. Asia-Pacific



3.1. Regional

Overview of Selected B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces and Classifieds, January 2020

3.2. China

B2B E-Commerce Platform Operator Revenues, in CNY billion, 2017 & 2018

Top 6 Companies by B2B E-Commerce Market Share, in %, 2018

3.3. India

Wholesale E-Commerce Marketplaces Revenues, in USD billion, 2018 & 2023f

Awareness of B2B E-Commerce Platforms, by City Types, and Breakdown of Willingness to Use Them in the Future, in % of B2B Buyers, 2019

Top Reasons To Sell Via B2B E-Commerce Platforms, in %, 2019

4. North America



4.1. Regional

Breakdown of Most Preferred Purchasing Channels, in % of B2B Buyers, 2018

Strategies That Manufacturers Plan For Selling Direct to Business Buyers, in % of Manufacturers, 2019

Overview of Selected B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces and Classifieds in North America , January 2020

4.2. USA

Breakdown of Percentage of B2B Purchasing Done on Marketplaces, in % of B2B Buyers, 2019

Marketplaces Used by B2B Buyers to Research and Buy Products, in % of B2B Buyers, August 2019

5. Europe



5.1. Regional

Breakdown of Most Preferred Purchasing Channels, in % of B2B Buyers, 2018

Top Online Channels Used by B2B Companies/Manufacturers to Sell Their Products, in % of B2B Companies/Manufacturers Selling Online, Q1 2019

Overview of Selected B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces and Classifieds in Europe , January 2020

5.2. Germany

Channels Currently Used by Businesses for Purchasing, in % of Businesses, October 2019

Channels That Businesses Expect to be Important for Purchasing in Five Years, in % of Businesses, October 2019

B2B Marketplaces Sold Through, in % of B2B Companies Selling Through Marketplaces, July 2018

6. Latin America



6.1. Regional

Breakdown of Most Preferred Purchasing Channels, in % of B2B Buyers, 2018

Overview of Selected B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces and Classifieds in Latin America , January 2020

6.2. Brazil

Breakdown of B2B E-Commerce Sales by Open Marketplaces and Closed Ecosystems, in BRL trillion, 2018 & 2019e

Top Sectors and Industries by B2B E-Commerce Sales Share, by Closed B2B E-Commerce Ecosystems and Open B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces, in %, 2019e

7. Middle East & Africa



7.1. Regional

Overview of Selected B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces and Classifieds, January 2020

Companies Mentioned



Alibaba Group Holdings

Amazon.com Inc.

B2W Companhia Digital

IndiaMart InterMesh Ltd.

Mercateo AG

Newegg Business Inc.

ThomasNet Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/icajxc

