The Future of the Diabetes Diagnostics Market, 2022 - Despite Competition from CGM Systems and HbA1c Testing Devices, BGM Devices Continues to Dominate Sales
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the world market in US$ by the following Product Segments:
- Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems
- HbA1c Testing Devices
- Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices
The report profiles 58 companies including many key and niche players.
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Diabetes Diagnostics: Towards Easier, Economic, and Efficient Management of the Global Diabetes Epidemic
Evolution of Diabetes Testing over the Years with Key Features in Each Period
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Alarming Levels of Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand for Diabetes Diagnostic Devices
Diabetes Emerges as One of the Leading Causes of Death
Etiological Factors Causing Diabetes
Future Prospects Remain Favorable for Diabetes Diagnostics Market
Developed Regions Remain, Primary Revenue Contributors,
Developing Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Key Factors Driving Sales of Diabetes Diagnostics in Developing Regions
Steep Increase in Number of Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers
Growing Healthcare Awareness & Parallel Increase in Consumer Healthcare Spending
Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Market Expansion
3. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES
Growing Prominence of Real-Time Glucose Sensing and Monitoring Drive Robust Demand for Minimally-Invasive CGM Devices
CGM Market Gradually Breaks through Barriers to Adoption
Intensive Care Units: A Highly Promising Market for CGMs
Proven Efficacy for Development of Intervention Strategies Drives Demand for HbA1c Testing Devices
Rising Popularity of Near Patient Testing Benefits Prospects for HbA1c Devices
Myriad Benefits of POC HbA1c Tests over Lab Tests Drives Widespread Adoption
Home HbA1c Testing: An Overview
Glycated Albumin: A Potential Threat to HbA1c?
Approval for HbA1c Testing for Diabetes Diagnosis: An Opportunity to Tap
Is HbA1c Test Right in Being Recommended for Diagnostic Purposes?
HbA1c Tests for Diabetes Diagnosis Need to Address Issues Related to Hemoglobin Variants
ESC and ADA Release Revised Guidelines for HbA1c Testing
Despite Competition from CGM Systems and HbA1c Testing Devices, BGM Devices Continues to Dominate Sales
Cost: The Ultimate Factor Favoring Growth in Demand for Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems
Self-Monitoring/Household Blood Glucose: Sustaining Growth in Demand
Key Trends in the Glucose Meter/Monitoring Systems
Smartphone Penetration Favors SMBG Market
Demand for BGM Products to Witness Varying Patterns in Developed and Developing Markets
Barriers to Adoption of New Technology in BGM Products
Accuracy Issues Plague Blood Glucose Meters Market
Advancements in Glucose Monitoring Devices Offers a New Ray of Hope
Undiagnosed Diabetes: A Major Healthcare Challenge Offering Huge Untapped Potential
Undiagnosed Diabetics: More Prone to Cardiovascular Diseases
Increased Vulnerability of Diabetics to Various Health Complications Boosts Demand for Diagnostic Devices
Heart Disease
Stroke
High Blood Pressure
Blindness
Kidney Disease
Nerve Disease
Amputations
Dental Disease
Pregnancy
Microvascular Complications (Small Blood Vessel Damage)
Retinopathy
Diabetic Neuropathy
Nephropathy
Macrovascular Complications (Large Blood Vessel Damage)
Cardiac Problems
Hypertension (High Blood Pressure)
Infections
Impotence
Pregnancy Complications
Other Complications Resulting from Diabetes
Obesity
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
Foot Ulcers
Dementia
Hypoglycemia
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Non-Insulin-Dependent Diabetes Mellitus (NIDDM) Lead to Cardiovascular Complications
High Risk of Diabetes in the Fast Expanding Aging Population Benefit Market Expansion
Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential
Glycosylated Hemoglobin Tests Pave the Way for Early-Stage Diabetes Diagnosis
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Aids Diabetes Diagnostics & Testing Market
Rising Expenditure on Diabetes Care Drives Diagnostic Devices Sales
Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems
Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Test
HbA1c Test Types
HbA1c Laboratory Testing
Analytical Techniques Used for Quantifying HbA1c in Labs
Standardization of HbA1c Results
HbA1c Point of Care Testing & Self-Monitoring
Blood Glucose Testing Devices
Blood Glucose Monitor/Meter
Diabetes Testing Supplies
Blood Glucose Test Strips
Lancet
Lancet Device
Reagent Strips
Reagent Tablet
Diabetes: A Chronic Body Disorder
Diabetes Symptoms
Types of Diabetes
Type I Diabetes: Insulin-Dependent Diabetes Mellitus (IDDM)
Type II Diabetes: Non-Insulin-Dependent Diabetes Mellitus (NIDDM)
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Major Pharma Players Dominate Diabetes Diagnostics Market
Competition with Local Pharma Companies Intensifies in Regional Markets
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems (CGMS) Market
Medtronic Dominates the Global CGM Devices Market
Leading Companies Continue to Focus on CGM Innovations
Leading Companies and their CGM Innovations
Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Devices Market
Quality Products at Low Prices: Mantra for Success in the Marketplace
After PDAs, SMBG Makers Turn to Mobile Devices to Woo Users on the Move
Competition in the HbA1c Testing Devices Market
Select Laboratory-based HbA1c Testing Products/Analyzers
Select Point of Care HbA1c Testing Products/Analyzers
Major POC HbA1c Tests in the Market
Select HbA1c POC Tests in the Market - A Comparison
Product Innovation is the Name of the Game for HbA1c Testing Device Companies
Manufacturers Focus on Offering Products for Developing Markets
Innovations & Product Advancements: Prime Focus Area for Vendors
mHealth Solutions for Diabetes Diagnosis
Non-invasive Wearable Glucose Testing Devices
Apple and Google to Develop Wearable Continuous Glucose Monitors
GlySens Focus on Developing Implantable Continuous Glucose Monitor
Researchers Develop Prototype of Wearable Closed-Loop System
Glucovation SugarSenz: Cloud Enabled CGM Device
EyeSense to Develop Affordable CGM Device
Insulin Pump with CGM Sensor
Glucose Monitoring through Smartphone Apps: The Latest Breakthrough
Bar-Illan University of Israel's Research for Non-invasive, Wearable Glucose Testing Device
Nanotechnology-based Breathalyzer for Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring
EMG 1000: Needle-free Device for Glucose Monitoring
Glucase: Smartphone Case with Glucose Testing Kit
Painless Diabetes Monitoring Using NFC Technology
GlucoSense: Laser Device for Non-invasive Monitoring of Glucose Levels
ClearPath DS-120: Enabling Early Detection of Diabetes & Prediabetes
Sugar.IQ App: Powerful Features for Diabetics
NoStrip Technology: Eliminating Need for Individual Test Strips
Artificial Pancreas System (APS): The Future of Diabetes Care
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
5.2 Product Launches/Approvals
Medtronic Receives CE Mark for MiniMed 670G Hybrid Closed Loop System
Medtronic and IBM Watson Health Launch Sugar.IQ Smart Diabetes Assistant
Nova Biomedical Bags USFDA Approval for StatStrip Glucose Hospital Meter in Critically Ill Patient Care
Medtronic Bags USFDA Approval for New Arm Indication for Guardian Sensor 3 CGM System
Tandem Diabetes Care Bags CE Mark Approval for t:slim X2 Insulin Pump with Dexcom G5 Mobile CGM Integration
DexCom Receives CE Mark for DexCom G6 System
DexCom Receives US FDA Marketing Approval for Dexcom G6 CGM System
Abbott Introduces Afinion 2 Analyser in the US
Roche Diabetes Care Launches Accu-Chek Instant S Glucometer in India
Senseonics Launches Remote Monitoring Feature for Eversense CGM Systems in EMEA
DarioHealth Launches Retail Sales of Dario BGM System on Amazon Prime
Senseonics Receives CE Mark Approval for Eversense XL CGM System
Abbott Bags US FDA Approval for FreeStyle Libre as a Replacement for BGM
ARKRAY Introduces New Aluminum Foil Packaged BG Sensor for PocketChem BG PG-7320
U.S. ARKRAY Launches ADAMS A1c HA-8180V System for Hemoglobin A1c Testing
ARKRAY Releases ADAMS A1c HA-8190V Glycohemoglobin Analyzer
Bionime Launches GM700SB Bluetooth Glucose Meter in Taiwan
Abbott Bags Health Canada License for FreeStyle Libre Flash Glucose Monitoring System
Medtronic Unveils MiniMed 670G Hybrid Closed Loop Insulin Delivery System
HemoCue Launches HemoCue HbA1c 501 System in Thailand
Roche Introduces Accu-Chek Guide System and SimplePay Savings Program
One Drop Launches iOS-compatible One Drop Chrome BGM Kit
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
PTS Diagnostics to Move World Headquarters to Whitestown from Indianapolis
Siemens Healthineers Inks Comarketing Agreement with Hill-Rom
Tandem Inks Distribution Deals in Australia and New Zealand
Senseonics Inks Development Agreement with Beta Bionics
DexCom Inks Distribution Deal with Terumo in Japan
Innovation Zed Teams Up with GlucoRx
Tandem Diabetes Care Inks Distribution Agreement with Movi SpA in Italy
Platinum Equity to Acquire LifeScan
Tandem Submits License Application to Health Canada for t:slim X2 Insulin Pump with Dexcom G5 Mobile CGM Integration
Tandem Diabetes Care Inks Distribution Deal with Rubin Medical
Ascensia Diabetes Care Expands Scope of Strategic Alliance with Insulet
Tandem Diabetes Care Commences Full-Scale Operations at Newly Launched San Diego Facility
Infopia Becomes OSANG Healthcare
DexCom Collaborates with Eli Lilly and Company
Animas to Discontinue Animas Vibe and OneTouch Ping Insulin Pumps Business
Abbott Acquires Alere
Fitbit Teams Up with Dexcom for Diabetes Care
Roche and Accenture to Develop Core Data Platform for Digital Diabetes Ecosystem
Radisens Raises Additional Funding to Commercialize its Diabetes Management Platform
Abbott Teams Up with Bigfoot Biomedical
Ascensia Diabetes Care Joins Hands with DexCom
Roche to Acquire mySugr
Roche Inks Exclusive Partnership Deal with Medtronic
Asensia Diabetes Care Inks Global Technology Partnership Deal with Glooko
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 58 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 75)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9jjddc
