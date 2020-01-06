The Future of the Global Facility Management (FM) Market, 2019-2025 - Opportunities in Workplace Optimisation & WCM, Energy Management, Data Analytics, Technical (Hard) Services, Service Integration

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Future of Facility Management (FM), Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Facility Management (FM) market is going through a major transformation, driven by technology innovation, new business models, emerging value propositions, competitive disruption, and creative new service offerings. In many parts of the world, FM services are commoditising and there is a need for innovation and new value propositions if suppliers are to avoid the cost trap.



This visionary study identifies the 8 most significant transformational trends that will define the future of the FM market (Business Productivity; User Experience and Human Touch; Sustainability; Artificial Intelligence and Robots; Selling Outcomes; Partnering and Collaboration; IoT and Cloud Services; Selling to the CXO). Meanwhile changes in technology, labour force, and workplace will have a significant impact on FM, in terms of customer base, value proposition, efficiency of delivery, and service needs.



This study also presents the growth outlook for the market until 2025 and analyses the future of competition, market share evolution, service integration strategies, competitive trends, the impact of technology, the future of the workplace, and the market outlook for major regions, namely North America (NA), Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).



In such a big and mature industry, organic growth is hard to find, therefore, companies need to innovate if they are to keep growing and remain profitable. The growth opportunities examined in this study include Workplace Optimisation and Workplace Change Management; Energy Management; Data Analytics; Service Integration; and Hard (Technical) Services.



The market will continue to move quickly towards service integration, and sophisticated advisory services focused on business productivity and Merger and Acquisition (M&A) activity will continue apace. This shift from cost focus to total client advisory services, outcome selling, and value creation will underpin the key transformations in the FM market in the next 6 years. Innovation must focus on the digitalisation of buildings, workplace optimisation, new customer-centric business models, user experience, and holistic productivity solutions.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the current FM market outlook?

What are the transformational trends in the FM market from 2018 till 2025?

What is the global FM market forecast for 2025?

How will the transformational trends yield new business opportunities in growth markets?

What is the FM market vision for 2025 by region?

What are the top technology and service opportunities in the FM market by 2025?

What are the changes that will occur in the competitive landscape for FM by 2025?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings and CEO's 360 Degree Perspective

Global FM Market Engineering Measurements

Top Predictions for the FM Market

Future of FM-Top 5 Market Developments

Transformational Trends in the FM Market

Global FM Market in Numbers

Global Future of Work

Vision for the FM Market

Top 5 Growth Opportunities in FM Markets

Key Conclusions

Associated Research and Multimedia on FM

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Methodology, and Background

Market Definitions

Market Segmentation

Geographical Scope

Key Questions this Study will Answer

3. FM-Growth Outlook 2025

Global Growth Summary

Global FM Market Engineering Measurements

The Global FM Market Universe

Revenue Forecast-Global Facility Management Market

The FM Market by Customer Sector

The FM Market by Service Segment

Global Growth Outlook

Regional Growth Outlook

Service Integration and IFM Growth

4. Global FM Market-Transformational Trends

Market Roadmap

Top Transformational Trends in FM

Trend 1-Business Productivity

Trend 2-User Experience and Human Touch

Trend 3-Sustainability

Trend 4-AI and Robots

Trend 5-Selling Outcomes

Trend 6-Partnerships and Collaborations

Trend 7-IoT and Cloud Services

Trend 8-Selling to the CXO

5. The Future of Competition in FM

The Future of Competition

FM Service Provider Landscape

Competitive Environment

Market Share Analysis

Market Share Evolution

Service Integration Strategies

Competitor Growth Analysis

Strategic Focus

Competitive Convergence

Competitive Trends

Chinese Companies to Watch

Regional Competitive Trends

Partnering and Collaborating-The Start-Up and Emerging Companies Ecosystem

6. Mega Trend Impact on FM

Key Shifts in Demographics and Technology

Key Shifts in Workforce

Future of Work-Segments to Explore for FM Suppliers

Labour Force

Ageing Population

Female Empowerment

Generation Y Employees

Crowdsourcing as a New Outsourcing Model

Modular Work Structures

Office Design to Drive Collaboration

7. Impact of Technology on FM Services

Impact of Technology

Technology Roadmap Towards Smart and Connected Buildings

Technology in Buildings-Top Developments to Watch

Connectivity and Convergence

Big Data and Analytics

Internet of Things (IoT)

8. Growth Opportunities by Region

Growth Opportunities by Region

Regional Growth Comparison

Regional Segmentation and Market Tiers

Strategic Growth Trends by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

9. Growth Pipeline and Top Growth Opportunities

Levers for Growth

Top 5 Growth Opportunities in FM Markets

10. Vision and Strategy-Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1-Workplace Optimisation and WCM

Growth Opportunity 2-Energy Management

Growth Opportunity 3-Data Analytics

Growth Opportunity 4-Technical (Hard) Services

Growth Opportunity 5-Service Integration

11. Growth Opportunities Matrix

Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone

Growth Opportunities 1-5-Vision and Strategy

Growth Opportunities Matrix

12. Growth Strategy and Implementation

Growth Strategies for Your Company

Prioritised Opportunities through Implementation

