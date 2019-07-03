The Future of the Global School Furniture Market to 2024 - Key Players are Herman Miller, HNI Corporation, Steelcase, Knoll, and Smith System

DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "School Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global school furniture market reached a value of US$ 4.3 Billion in 2018. The market is expected to reach a value of US$ 6.4 Billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019-2024.

This report provides a deep insight into the global school furniture market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Growing demand for ergonomically designed furniture in order to prevent health and posture problems in children represents the key factor driving the market. Creating learning environments that keep students focussed and comfortable has become one of the primary goals of the educators, thereby positively influencing the global school furniture market.



With the new age of comprehensive, interactive and dynamic teaching styles such as blended learning and flip classrooms, portable and adjustable furniture with easy reconfiguration has become a necessity.



Market Summary



The report has segmented the market on the basis of type into desks and chairs, storage, lab equipment and others. Amongst these, desks and chairs represent the most popular product type.

Based on the material, the market is segmented into wood based, metal based, plastic based and others.

Region-wise, North America accounts for the largest market share followed by Europe and Asia Pacific . Other major regions include the Middle East and Africa , and Latin America .

accounts for the largest market share followed by and . Other major regions include the and , and . The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key global players being Herman Miller , HNI Corporation, Steelcase, Knoll, Inc., and Smith System.

