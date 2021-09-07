The Future of the Global WEEE Recycling Market: Proliferation of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and Related Information Technology Asset Disposal (ITAD) Strategies to Drive Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Circular Economy and Growing Scarcity of Materials with Intrinsic Value to Transform the Global WEEE Recycling Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sustainable living, green environment, zero waste goals, zero carbon emissions, and circular economy are gradually becoming key themes in the agendas of governments and private organizations the world over. As economies progressed with rapid industrialization, globalization, technological innovations, better standards of living and improved consumer lifestyles, waste streams also expanded at a skyrocketing pace.

With rising dependency on electronic equipment, it is observed that consumption levels have increased in tandem with the rise in global population, and in some cases even more. While electric and electronic equipment (EEE) serve to simplify consumer lifestyles, they also pose a threat to human and environmental safety. This is especially true in a world characterized by rapid innovation where products are designed with more focus on affordability over longevity, and the main challenge lies in efficient handling of end-of-life products.

The publisher analyzes and offers insights into the present state of the global waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) recycling market. This includes making predictions on eWaste volumes and revenues at the global level. The study also analyzes various eWaste product segments and highlights the benefits achieved by EEE manufacturers through recovery and recycling of these products. Furthermore, it presents an analysis on the key geographies and regions that generate eWaste and, importantly, lists how regional and local governments handle growing eWaste volumes. Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) is gaining traction across the globe and several regions, including the emerging economies like India, China, and Africa, have started to implement EPR schemes for managing eWaste. This research discusses key legislative measures by various countries/regions and their implications on waste collection and recycling rates. Additionally, it presents a brief overview on the WEEE recycling market landscape highlighting the key market participants.

This study also includes an in-depth analysis of the most lucrative growth opportunities that are likely to prove beneficial to various stakeholders -right from manufacturers to recyclers, distributors, logistics providers, and third-party vendors. This helps to identify new avenues for revenue generation.

This research embraces a specific methodology that includes discussions with senior management of recycling enterprises, IT/ ICT vendors, environmental bodies, consumer electronics manufacturers, and environment experts, supported by extensive secondary research.

The need to move towards a circular economy is witnessed in the electronics industry where several enterprises - consumer electronics and ICT industries - have started to invest in R&D activities and advanced technologies that help to close the production loop. Furthermore, EEE manufacturers face challenges in procuring certain rare earth and valuable materials that are key raw materials for their products. These materials are gradually becoming scarce and their extraction/production is a threat to both environmental and human health. The integration of advanced automation, robotics, and IIoT technologies such as intelligent sensors, blockchain, analytics, and artificial intelligence play a critical role in enabling a proper and structured method of documentation and allowing more recycling and recovery of discarded EEE.

Research Highlights

EEE product segments include small equipment, large equipment, screens and monitors, lamps, and IT & telecom.

Regional perspective includes Americas, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Middle East & Africa .

, , and & . New business models and technologies include eWaste compensation policy, closed-loop manufacturing, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) based track and trace solution for supply chain transparency, and end-to-end support for eWaste transportation and logistics.

Key Issues Highlights

What is the volume of eWaste generated globally? Which are the key product segments contributing to the eWaste stream?

What is the eWaste generated vs. collection rate by region? Which are the top 10 countries with the highest eWaste volumes?

What is the likely revenue for the global WEEE recycling industry in 2020?

What are the regional trends and predictions in 2020?

What are some of the innovative business models in managing eWaste?

Which regions are efficient in handling eWaste? What are some of the key legislations that help in eWaste management?

What are the key growth opportunities and strategic imperatives for the WEEE industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - WEEE Recycling Market

3. Regional Analysis - WEEE Recycling Market

4. Growth Opportunity Universe - WEEE Recycling Market

Integration of EPR to Vendors' Value Proposition to Effectively Curtail and Manage eWaste, 2020-2025

Shift towards Electronics-as-a-Service to Promote Zero Waste and Discover New Avenues for Revenue, 2020-2025

Focus on Market Consolidation to Strengthen In-house Recycling Expertise, 2020-2025

Urban Mining - Key Enabler to Preserve Valuable Metals and Promote Circular Economy, 2020-2025

Shift towards Refurbished and Reused Electric and Electronic Equipment (REEE), 2020-2025

Streamlining Portfolio with Focus on IT Asset Disposal (ITAD) Services, 2020-2025

Transportation and Logistics of WEEE, 2020-2025

