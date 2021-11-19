The Future of the Immunoassay Market to 2026: Immunity Technology Comes of Age

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immunoassay Market Strategies and Trends, Forecasting and Analysis - 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The workhorse of the diagnostic industry is finding new legs. The pandemic has created a new demand for rapid easily available diagnostics. Immunoassay is stepping up.

Advances in genetic knowledge are creating new markets for immunoassay. Rapid diagnostics, point of care, biomarkers and consumer markets are all areas of expansion while traditional immunoassay maintains a strong position in the growing market for clinical diagnostics.

Factors Driving Growth

Diagnostic Factors

Changing Technologies Spur Early Instrument Retirement

Consumer Channels Open Wider

Immunity Technology Comes of Age

Factors Limiting Growth

Increased Competition Lowers Price

Threat from PCR Based Instruments

Lower Barriers to Entry

Wellness has a downside

The report includes profiles of 58 companies, large and small, working in this area. This research makes you the expert in your organization.

Profiles of Key Companies

Abbott Diagnostics

Abcam

Arlington Scientific

Arrayit Corporation

Autobio Diagnostics

Awareness Technology

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Biocartis

Biomatik

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bioneer Corporation

BioTek Instruments

Boditech Med, Inc

Boster Biological Technology

Diamedix (Erba Diagnostics)

Diasorin S.p.A.

Dynex Technologies

Enzo Biochem

Eurofins Scientific

FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics

Fujirebio

Gold Standard Diagnostics

Grifols

Hycor Biomedical

Immunodiagnostic Systems (IDS)

Immunodiagnostik AG

Inova Diagnostics

JR Biomedical

Luminex Corp

Maxim Biomedical

Mbio Diagnostics

Meso Scale Discovery

Millipore Sigma

Mindray

Molecular Devices

MP Biomedical

MyCartis

Operon

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Perkin Elmer

Qiagen Gmbh

Quidel

R&D Systems

Randox Toxicology

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

SD Biosensor

Serametrix

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex

Tecan

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

TOSOH Bioscience

Veredus Laboratories

Vircell

YD Diagnostics

Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech

Key Topics Covered:

Market Guides

Immunoassay Market - Strategic Situation Analysis & COVID Impact

Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

Industry Overview

Industry Participants

The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments

Immunoassay -Markets and Discussion

Market Trends

Immunoassay Recent Developments

FDA Grants EUA to Xtrava Health COVID Point-of-Care Antigen Test

Alamar Biosciences Raises $80M for Immuno-Sandwich Assay Platform

for Immuno-Sandwich Assay Platform FDA grants breakthrough device to multiplex immunoassay

Quidel, Beckman Settle Cardiac Immunoassay Dispute

BGI Americas, Advaite Form SARS-CoV-2 Testing Partnership

BioMerieux Gets CE Mark for Three Dengue Immunoassays

COVID-19 Portfolio to Accelerate At-Home Infectious Disease Testing

Roche Diagnostics Expanding Testing Portfolio in 2021

PerkinElmer Long-Term Outlook

Quidel Updates Outlook for C19 Testing

Dx Companies Look at Multiplex Tests for SARS-CoV-2, Influenza

Becton Dickinson and NAT Diagnostics Acquisition

and NAT Diagnostics Acquisition New test diagnoses Lyme disease within 15 minutes

Multiplexed Immunoassay System Differentiates Malaria Species

ERBA Mannheim Unveils Next-Generation Nexus unit

Uman Diagnostics And Bio-Techne Announce Agreement For Neurofilament Light Assay

Software reduces variability in ELISA biomarker tests

Arrayit Corporation Allergy Testing Network Doubles

The Global Market

by Application

by Technology

by Product

by User

Vision of the Future of Immunoassay

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bcnilb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

