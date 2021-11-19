The Future of the Immunoassay Market to 2026: Immunity Technology Comes of Age

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immunoassay Market Strategies and Trends, Forecasting and Analysis - 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The workhorse of the diagnostic industry is finding new legs. The pandemic has created a new demand for rapid easily available diagnostics. Immunoassay is stepping up.

Advances in genetic knowledge are creating new markets for immunoassay. Rapid diagnostics, point of care, biomarkers and consumer markets are all areas of expansion while traditional immunoassay maintains a strong position in the growing market for clinical diagnostics.

Factors Driving Growth

  • Diagnostic Factors
  • Changing Technologies Spur Early Instrument Retirement
  • Consumer Channels Open Wider
  • Immunity Technology Comes of Age

Factors Limiting Growth

  • Increased Competition Lowers Price
  • Threat from PCR Based Instruments
  • Lower Barriers to Entry
  • Wellness has a downside

The report includes profiles of 58 companies, large and small, working in this area. This research makes you the expert in your organization.

Profiles of Key Companies

  • Abbott Diagnostics
  • Abcam
  • Arlington Scientific
  • Arrayit Corporation
  • Autobio Diagnostics
  • Awareness Technology
  • Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Biocartis
  • Biomatik
  • bioMerieux Diagnostics
  • Bioneer Corporation
  • BioTek Instruments
  • Boditech Med, Inc
  • Boster Biological Technology
  • Diamedix (Erba Diagnostics)
  • Diasorin S.p.A.
  • Dynex Technologies
  • Enzo Biochem
  • Eurofins Scientific
  • FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics
  • Fujirebio
  • Gold Standard Diagnostics
  • Grifols
  • Hycor Biomedical
  • Immunodiagnostic Systems (IDS)
  • Immunodiagnostik AG
  • Inova Diagnostics
  • JR Biomedical
  • Luminex Corp
  • Maxim Biomedical
  • Mbio Diagnostics
  • Meso Scale Discovery
  • Millipore Sigma
  • Mindray
  • Molecular Devices
  • MP Biomedical
  • MyCartis
  • Operon
  • Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
  • Perkin Elmer
  • Qiagen Gmbh
  • Quidel
  • R&D Systems
  • Randox Toxicology
  • Roche Molecular Diagnostics
  • SD Biosensor
  • Serametrix
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Sysmex
  • Tecan
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • TOSOH Bioscience
  • Veredus Laboratories
  • Vircell
  • YD Diagnostics
  • Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech

Key Topics Covered:

Market Guides

  • Immunoassay Market - Strategic Situation Analysis & COVID Impact
  • Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff
  • Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

Industry Overview

  • Industry Participants
  • The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments
  • Immunoassay -Markets and Discussion

Market Trends

Immunoassay Recent Developments

  • FDA Grants EUA to Xtrava Health COVID Point-of-Care Antigen Test
  • Alamar Biosciences Raises $80M for Immuno-Sandwich Assay Platform
  • FDA grants breakthrough device to multiplex immunoassay
  • Quidel, Beckman Settle Cardiac Immunoassay Dispute
  • BGI Americas, Advaite Form SARS-CoV-2 Testing Partnership
  • BioMerieux Gets CE Mark for Three Dengue Immunoassays
  • COVID-19 Portfolio to Accelerate At-Home Infectious Disease Testing
  • Roche Diagnostics Expanding Testing Portfolio in 2021
  • PerkinElmer Long-Term Outlook
  • Quidel Updates Outlook for C19 Testing
  • Dx Companies Look at Multiplex Tests for SARS-CoV-2, Influenza
  • Becton Dickinson and NAT Diagnostics Acquisition
  • New test diagnoses Lyme disease within 15 minutes
  • Multiplexed Immunoassay System Differentiates Malaria Species
  • ERBA Mannheim Unveils Next-Generation Nexus unit
  • Uman Diagnostics And Bio-Techne Announce Agreement For Neurofilament Light Assay
  • Software reduces variability in ELISA biomarker tests
  • Arrayit Corporation Allergy Testing Network Doubles

The Global Market

  • by Application
  • by Technology
  • by Product
  • by User

Vision of the Future of Immunoassay

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bcnilb

