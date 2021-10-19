The Future of the Microbiome Winter 2021 Virtual Summit Brings Together Cutting-Edge Researchers and Showcases Emerging Opportunities within the Microbiome Market

SPRING, Texas and PLYMOUTH, England, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural products and ingredient industry strategy leaders Trust Transparency Center and Nutraceutic announced today that registration is open for their second Future of the Microbiome series conference which will take place online from December 7-9, 2021. The three-day summit offers an agenda to shape the future of the microbiome space, combining world-class keynotes from leading researchers with insights and intelligence to help drive and validate business direction and commercialization opportunities.

"This Summit will delve into cutting edge research in the microbiome, taking a multidisciplinary approach to exploring the science and strategic business frontiers of prebiotics, probiotics, postbiotics, and live biotherapeutics," said Trust Transparency CEO Len Monheit.

Each day has a different focal area that culminates with interactive roundtables for networking around hot topics and discussions to propel science and business. Key subjects to be covered include:

Metabolism & Inflammation: Microbiome-Host Interactions

Postbiotics: Understanding the science & real opportunity

Measuring the Microbiome: From in vitro to population data

to population data The Microbiome Investment Landscape

Trends 101: Smart Assessment of Trends and Use of Data

Communication & Media Strategies for the Microbiome

The Rise of Synbiotics & 'Whole Microbiome' Concepts

"This Summit will delve into cutting edge research in the microbiome, taking a multidisciplinary approach to exploring the science and strategic business frontiers of prebiotics, probiotics, postbiotics, and live biotherapeutics," said Trust Transparency CEO Len Monheit. "We've designed it to help participants connect the dots between different fields in microbiome science and enables participants to benefit from an environment where cutting-edge science is easily translated into applications and business strategy."

Initial round of speakers includes:

Chris Damman , M.D., Chief Medical and Science Officer, Muniq

, M.D., Chief Medical and Science Officer, Muniq Denise Kelly , Ph.D., Investment Advisor, Seventure

, Ph.D., Investment Advisor, Seventure Kantha Shelke , Ph.D., Principal, Corvus Blue LLC

, Ph.D., Principal, Corvus Blue LLC Miguel Toribio-Mateas , Ph.D., Head of Research & Development, Chuckling Goat, and Innovation Consultant at the London Agri-Food Innovation Clinic

, Ph.D., Head of Research & Development, Chuckling Goat, and Innovation Consultant at the London Agri-Food Innovation Clinic Pieter van den Abbeele, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer and Co-Founder, Crybtobiotix

Tomasz Wimanski, Ph.D., Research Scientist, Institute for Systems Biology

Additional faculty and the full agenda will be finalized soon. This conference is free to attend because of outstanding sponsors like AIDP, Kerry and others and will be available On Demand.

Please visit FutureofMicrobiome.com for more information on speakers, sessions, and schedules and to register.

About Trust Transparency Center

Trust Transparency Center utilizes trust transparency principles to provide insights and guidance to nutritional product stakeholders in the areas of Business and Go-To-Market Strategy, Finance and M&A, Compliance and Risk Management, Strategic Services, Organizational Culture Development and Trust Transparency Coaching. The organization's single ingredient stewardship programs establish a third-party baseline for ingredient quality, identity and appropriate category definitions and standards.

About Nutraceutic

Nutraceutic is a new business and research consultancy for the food, nutrition, and wellness industry. We bring together expertise in content, trends and analysis, strategic consulting, and events.

Media Contact: Traci Kantowski, Communications Director, Trust Transparency Center

(832) 843-7287 / [email protected]

SOURCE Trust Transparency Center