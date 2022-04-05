The Future of the UK Restaurant Market: Overview and Outlook 2021/2022

DUBLIN, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UK Restaurant Report 2021/22" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Restaurant Market Report 2021/22 is the definitive report for the UK restaurant industry. Comprising of detailed market, competitor, consumer and future insight, this report provides context on the future of the UK restaurant market.

The UK restaurant market has experienced another turbulent year in 2021, with 2022 starting with similar uncertainty. With covidcases rising, operators have been hit with staff shortage, booking cancellations and product shortages.

Staying ahead of the market and consumer trends impacting the market has never been more critical to success, with those operators adapting and innovating their offer accordingly best placed.



The report offers robust market projections, benchmarks leading operators on outlets and turnover and analyses the post-pandemic behaviour of consumers, as well as attitudes and behaviour towards foodservice delivery.



Key Topics Covered:



Market analysis

An overview of the restaurant market landscape and key sub-sectors, including market sizing and growth (benchmarked vs total eating out market)

Full review of economic and consumer spending data

2022 Restaurant market recovery expectations, including growth drivers and inhibitors

What can suppliers do to help operators, what can operators do to succeed?

Competitive landscape

Detailed analysis of leading restaurant brands by outlets and turnover, including 2022 forecasts

Which operators are forecast to lead outlet growth in 2022 and why?

Which operators are forecast to lead turnover growth in 2022 and why?

Which operators lead in terms of average weekly sales and why?

Trends in action: key trends to watch and best-inclass examples of them in action

Consumer insight

Comprehensive consumer analysis, including:

Consumer demographics

Where consumers go to 'eat out'

Why they choose a specific outlet

How often they 'eat out'

What they purchase

Barriers to purchasing

Dine in vs delivery consumer comparisons

Consumer ordering preferences

Consumer attitudes towards pandemic-led restaurant changes i.e. outdoor dining, smaller menus, bookings etc.

Consumer attitudes and intentions towards

Omnichannel opportunities i.e. do they find restaurant branded products in retail appealing?

Product and price

Menu composition and engineering analysis:

Spring/Summer 2021 vs 2020 and 2019

Future outlook

Future market numbers from 2022F-2025F

Market inhibitors and growth drivers

Concepts to watch in 2022 and beyond

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tjz91q

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets