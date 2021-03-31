The Future of Urban Travel™: ORION Electronics Company, Inc

By 2030, the micro-mobility market is projected to exceed $300bn in the US and $900bn globally ( McKinsey ). ORION's founder and CEO Paul Perkins , says, "The millions of essential Americans who make less than $30k a year are the most in need of micro-mobility options but are being left out and overlooked by existing rideshare companies i.e., Uber, Lyft, Lime, Bird and etc., who are typically not readily accessible in low-income neighborhoods and too expensive for students and young professionals."

ORION believes, equitable access to quality, reliable and affordable transportation is the most important factor for a person to sustain a living and remove themselves from poverty in the 21st Century. The reality is someone yesterday, today and tomorrow will lose their job or miss a class or an opportunity simply because they couldn't afford or have access to transportation.

Their flagship product the ORION Bike® and ORIONGo® App is geared to solve the transportation problem for millions of Americans. The ORION Bike is a smart, affordable and innovative urban E-Bike, it has a top speed of 20mph, a 20mi distance and only takes 2-3 hours to charge!

It retails at just $899 for the Standard Edition and $999 for the Founder's Edition, only 200 Founder Edition bikes will be manufactured and sold. The ORION Bike is currently available for preorder for $50 on ORION's website.

The ORION Bike® will also be available to the public via the ORIONGo® (OGO) App, the first subscription only rideshare service. The OGO App will range from $10/month to $60/year for unlimited access, distance and time for riders. The OGO App will also allow ORION to partner with residential communities, corporations and educational institutions to provide "free" access to their bikes for a contractual fee.

**Investment Opportunity**

ORION Electronics Company, Inc is offering equity ownership via Wunderfund,Inc at $0.25 per share, which will be calculated as (your amount invested / $2.5M post-money valuation).

Post-money Valuation: $2.5M

Target Raise: $10.0K, up to $250.0K

Minimum Investment: $100.00 (for 400 shares minimum at $0.25/share)

Watch official ORION Bike® commercial here.

Visit www.orionec.com to learn more and preorder your ORION Bike today!

Become an Early investor www.wunderfund.co/orion

About ORION Electronics Company, Inc

The ORION Electronics Company, Inc. is a global consumer electronics company founded at the Beijing University of Technology (BJUT) in 2013 by co-founders, Paul Perkins (CEO), Sydney Mwaimba (COO), Colin Curry (CDO) and Pius Gadosey (CTO). They are currently headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. ORION develops affordable, innovative and eco-friendly products for consumers in underrepresented markets. Their vision is to develop a more innovative and sustainable future, a vision they call the "Internet of Us™".

