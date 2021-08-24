The Future of US Grocery Markets, 2021 Report Featuring Instacart, Walmart, Amazon, Kroger, Ahold Delhaize, Target, FreshDirect, HelloFresh, Home Chef, Sunbasket

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Future of Grocery: Online Grocery, Meal Kits, & Direct-to-Consumer Food" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Future of Grocery: Online Grocery, Meal Kits, & Direct-to-Consumer Food is the go-to source for a complete understanding of U.S. consumer trends in the online food and beverage market.

This report combines extensive monitoring of the food and beverage market with proprietary surveys, and evaluates current trends and future directions for marketing and retailing, along with consumer patterns during the pandemic.

In 2020 and 2021, the coronavirus pandemic has had a significant effect on consumers. The publisher has found that in June 2021, nearly one-fourth of consumers report still using curbside pickup or grocery stores' own delivery services more than pre-pandemic levels because of the coronavirus.

Meal kits have also benefited from the pandemic to give consumers sick of planning meals and grocery shopping something different and more convenient to cook. Survey results also reveal that those who are ordering food or beverage products and meal kits online are more likely to have experienced negative personal effects due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a focus on "what's next" and current consumer trends, The Future of Grocery: Online Grocery, Meal Kits, & Direct-to-Consumer Food is packed with insights about consumer trends, behavior, and motivations to help food producers, retailers, packaging companies, employers, and investors gauge consumer perspectives and find areas for growth in a competitive market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

The Future of Grocery Delivery

Online Grocery Shopping Driven by Convenience

Expansion of Online Grocery Shopping Led by Third-Party Player Instacart

COVID-19 and Beyond

Opportunities for Growth

Key Consumer Trends

Scope

COVID-19 Impacts on Consumers

First Time Use of Convenient Food Ordering Methods In 2020

Increasing Use of Convenient Food Ordering Methods Continuing Through 2021

Many Consumers Continue to Have Changed Behavior, While Some Are Returning to a Pre-COVID Normal

Consumer Concerns About Food Safety and Waste Are Rising in the Wake of the Pandemic

Consumers Who Are Buying More Groceries Online and Using More Grocery Pickup or Delivery Services Express Greater Concerns about the Coronavirus

Consumers Who Report Using Online Grocery Ordering More Are Experiencing More Negative Personal Effects of the Pandemic

Effects on Work Are Continuing in 2021 and Higher Among Those Buying Groceries Online More

Changes to Eating Habits

Shopping Patterns Are Shifting, With Many Consumers Cutting Back on Spending and Shopping Less Inside Stores

Overview and Market Trends

The COVID-19 Pandemic Was the Jumpstart the Online Grocery Market Needed

Convenience the Ultimate Selling Point for Busy Consumers

U.S. Online Grocery Shopping Well Behind Other Countries, but There Are Opportunities for Expansion and Continued Household Adoption

Direct Sellers and Home Delivery Companies

DTC Companies Tackling Niche Health Food Markets with Meal Kits, Prepared Meals, and Online Grocery

New Companies and Products with Niche Appeal May Choose DTC Channels

Subscriptions Save Consumers Money and Boost Sales

Private Labels

Imperfect or "Ugly" Produce Has Become an Attractive Option for Consumers, but Food Waste Claims Are Being Re-Examined

Brick and Mortar Stores Expanding and Promoting E-Commerce Options

Retail Stores Rely More On Impulse Purchases

Private Label Products Are a Driver of In-Store Traffic, Online Sales, and Retailer Loyalty

Launching Online Grocery Shopping Via Third-Party Delivery Companies

Expanding Direct Grocery Store Ordering Options

"Dark Stores" or Grocery Fulfillment Centers Can Increase Operational Efficiency

Third-Party Ordering Platforms Make Offering Online Groceries Possible for Independents

Continuing Challenges to Online Grocery Services Satisfying Consumer Desires

Pickup Can Solve the Last-Mile Problem

Meal Kit Delivery Services

Celebrity Endorsements Used as a Marketing Tactic

Meal Kit Options Targeted at Specific Demographics and Diets

Increasingly Offering Prepared Ingredients to Save Time and Reduce Mess

Meal Kits Are Not Just a Product - The Service is Also Like a Home Cooking Class

Offering Meal Kits Without a Subscription/Via Stores

Customization of Meals and Varying Levels of Preparation Required

Lower Price Meal Kits for Price-Sensitive Consumers

Meal Delivery Services

Convenient Meal Delivery Services Emphasizing Freshness and Healthy Foods

Targeting Specialized Demographics

Local and Regional Meal Delivery Companies Are Emphasizing Local Ingredients and Compete with National Providers

Customized Meal Delivery Catering to Special Diets and Weight Loss Plans

Community Supported Agriculture and Farmers' Markets

Creating Online Marketplaces and Collaborating with Local Producers

CSAs Joining the Meal Kit Market Through Partnerships or New Product Offerings

Market Size, Forecasts, and Historical Trends

Historical Online Grocery Market

Share of the Market by Fulfillment Type

Share of the Market by Retailer Category

Share of the Market by Product Category

Online Grocery Forecast

Meal Kit Forecast

Use of Food Ordering Methods and Online Food Purchases

Use of Food Delivery and Pickup Options

Strong Overlap Between Services

Most Online Grocery Shoppers Reveal Buying Food Online At Least Once Per Month

Use of Meal Kits and Prepared Meals from Retailers

Frequency of Use

Frequency of Using Convenient Food and Food Ordering Methods

Use of Online Grocery Ordering/Delivery Services

Online Purchases of Alcoholic Beverages

Use of Meal Kit Delivery Services

Growth Opportunities

Targeting Baby Boomers and the Silent Generation, Who Are Less Likely to Shop Online

Meal Kits and Prepared Meals for Older Consumers

Expansion of Meal Delivery Options for Children and Families

Appealing to Customers Trying to Resist Impulse Buys

Further Acceptance of the Outsourcing of Individual Item Selection

Label Readers Can Get Additional Product Information Online

AI-Powered Voice Technology for Increased Convenience

VR and AR Shopping Experiences

Micro-Fulfillment Can Boost Profits and Delivery Speeds

Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and Fulfillment Automation

Delivery Via Drones or Automated Vehicles

Creating a Seamless Omnichannel Experience

Target Special Occasions to Interest Infrequent Customers

Offering Expiring/Clearance Items for Sale Online

Online Grocery, Meal Kit, and Meal Delivery Service Providers

Highlights

Mergers & Acquisitions

Venture Capital Stimulating Startups

Online Grocery Market Share

Instacart

Walmart

Amazon

Kroger

Ahold Delhaize

Target

FreshDirect

Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Share

HelloFresh

Home Chef

Sunbasket

Competing Products and Services

Home Chef Services Compete with the Meal Kit and Meal Delivery Concept

Restaurant Delivery from Third Parties

Consumer Demographics

Trends by Gender

Trends by Age Bracket

Patterns Based on Household Income

Regional Differences

Urban, Suburban, and Rural Consumers

Educational Attainment

Presence of Children in the Household

Race/Ethnicity

Plant-Forward Consumers

Consumer Psychographics

Strong Overlap with Clean Label Ideals

Food Attitudes

Health Attitudes

Opinions on Nutrition and Foods

Willingness to Pay More for Convenient Food Delivery or Premium Foods

Special Diets/Eating Restrictions/Food Preferences

Reasons for Consumers Ordering Groceries or Meal Kits Online

Why Do So Many Online Shoppers Not Shop for Groceries or Meal Kits Online?

Packaging Trends

The Balance Between Effective, Sustainable, and Low-Cost Packaging

Targeting Excessive Packaging for Reduction and Elimination

Protective Packaging Is Important For Product Integrity

A Shift from Expensive Set-Up Boxes to Other Paper Packaging

Reusable Packaging

Opportunities for Biodegradable and Compostable Packaging

Consumers Who Are Buying Groceries Online, Using Curbside Pickup, or Using 3rd Party or Grocery Store Delivery Services More Show Greater Concern About Packaging Waste and Sustainability

Recycling and Household Waste

Proper Disposal of Products

Opinions on Packaging Materials

