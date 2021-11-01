The Future of Wellness Tastes Great with NEW Nature's Bounty® Jelly Bean Vitamin Line

The new jelly bean vitamins come in six varieties for the whole family and all are vegetarian, contain no artificial flavors or sweeteners, and are gelatin free. The wellness line includes:

"Consumers are prioritizing self-care and wellness more than ever, and taking vitamins and supplements is one of the ways consumers support their health. Nature's Bounty® is committed to creating nutritional supplements that support overall health and make wellness routines more enjoyable," said Aileen Stocks, President, Wellness Brands, The Bountiful Company. "With a rich history in the space, we're no stranger to innovation and are excited to offer this new line of jelly bean vitamins that delivers on our commitment and shows that the future of wellness can taste great."

This launch follows the release of Nature's Bounty® Optimal Solutions® Advanced Hair, Skin & Nails Jelly Beans earlier this year. These innovative delicious mixed berry, strawberry and watermelon fruit flavored jelly beans are a first for the beauty supplement space1, and are a tasty and fun new addition to any beauty routine.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

1Total US – Multi Outlet + Conv (HSN Category – Food, Drug & Mass Market) – Latest Completed 52 Weeks Ending 5/23/21

About The Bountiful Company

The Bountiful Company, a Nestlé Health Science Company, is a pure play branded leader in global nutrition, living at the intersection of science and nature. As a manufacturer, marketer and seller of vitamins, minerals, herbal and other specialty supplements, and active nutrition products, we are focused on enhancing the health and wellness of people's lives. The Bountiful Company's portfolio of trusted brands includes Nature's Bounty®, Solgar®, Osteo Bi-Flex®, Puritan's Pride®, Sundown®, and Ester-C®. For more information, visit bountifulcompany.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

