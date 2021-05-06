The Future of Wine Collecting is NFTs

Along with acquiring a new NFT to your collection, this is a rare and one-of-a-kind opportunity to own a 6 liter bottle of the highly rated Oliver's Blend-Cabernet Sauvignon, etched with a QR code that links back to the unique NFT. The NFT acts as a digital provenance for the physical product, establishing a first-of-its-kind authentication process to track a bottle's ownership and prevent fraud.

Jack Ambriz, Marketing Director at Yahyn, stated that this NFT opportunity marks "the future of wine collecting. It's peace of mind for collectors to know that what they are buying is authentic and trackable. This is also a unique opportunity to give back to vineyards, since every time an NFT is resold, a percentage of that sale goes back to the vineyards. This means they can continue to take care of the hard working people that make this possible to begin with."

With the commencement of an NFT auction for wine allocations, Yahyn and Skipstone reinforce their shared commitment to sustainability, growth, and provenance protection through the use of cutting-edge technology.

Founder, Pierre Rogers states and believes that "Yahyn is the epicenter where technology and wine meet. We believe in bucking antiquated protocols and have taken the first steps in challenging the status quo by creating a platform that instantly connects the global wine community and disrupts the archaic way our passion for wine, is shared and enjoyed around the world.

This wine NFT is one more milestone that takes the bleeding edge of tech and applies it in a super practical way that creates more value to the wine owner and producer."

