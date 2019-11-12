The Future of Work Demands the Future of Health Insurance: Rise and Decent Partner to Bring Affordable Health Care to Female Freelancers

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise, the flexible work platform for leading women, announced a partnership today with health insurance administrator Decent, to provide affordable health insurance options for women without access to employer-sponsored plans. The program launched in Austin, TX on November 1.

Founded by Greenhouse Software and L'Oréal alumna Vivian Chen, Rise accelerates a woman's professional advancement through flexible, non-traditional employment. The company connects trailblazing women with innovative companies to work on high-skilled, work-from-anywhere opportunities. Rise empowers women to move up the ladder faster by working on a wider range of projects in a shorter amount of time. Companies seeking to fill internal skills gaps, staff part-time roles, or focus on diversity and inclusion initiatives can use the platform as a new avenue for recruitment, not limited by location or full-time structure.

"More than ever, women are opting out of 9-to-5s for self-employment as a way to go further, faster, on her own terms," says Vivian Chen, Founder and CEO of Rise. "As flexible work increases in popularity, women demand a solution to handle benefits traditionally provided by full-time employers. In fact, the number one concern for our community is access to healthcare."

Through this first-of-its-kind partnership, Rise members will have access to a discounted health plan from Decent, a company that administers affordable health plans for self-employed professionals.

"Women are often the healthcare decision-makers of their family, yet too often their health plan choices do not offer the benefits they need or want," says Molly Moore, Health Plan Lead of Decent. "Universally, we heard from women the desire for free primary care for themselves and their children, simplified co-pay for childbirth, and the option to text message their own doctor 24/7 through Decent's free telemedicine portal. This is health insurance designed with women in mind."

By removing the roadblocks that have traditionally hindered self-employment, Rise is taking a critical step to help women realize their full potential.

The world of work is changing. Rise is primed to lead the charge.

About Rise

Rise is a flexible work platform for leading women. Powered by technology, our modern work ecosystem brings together flexible jobs, opt-in benefits, and a supportive community. We use high-skilled, work-from-anywhere roles to accelerate a woman's career. By working on a wider range of opportunities in a shorter amount of time, women can rise up faster. Companies seeking to fill internal skills gaps, staff part-time leadership roles, or complete time-sensitive projects can use the platform as a new avenue for recruitment. Rise is building a future where women are empowered to go further, faster, on their own terms. For more information, visit joinrise.co .

About Decent

Decent provides affordable health plans for self-employed professionals (freelancers, sole proprietors, and 1099 contractors) and their families. We offer year-round open enrollment to ACA-compliant bronze and silver plans available in our service area, with premiums that are up to 50 percent lower than typical market rates. We envision a world where everyone has the freedom to do the work they want without sacrificing access to affordable and comprehensive healthcare. This is why all of our plans include unlimited free primary care with your personal doctor along with access to an ever-expanding network and the world's largest hospital system. Decent is currently available in Austin, Texas and will soon expand to other parts of the US. To learn more, visit decent.com.

