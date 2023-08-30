The Future of Work Is Green

New data reveals that in the next 30 years, more than four million new green jobs will be created in California, requiring unprecedented training and upskilling initiatives to support the transition to a sustainable economy.

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate Action Pathways for Schools (CAPS), an innovative California-based nonprofit, is announcing the release of a new report analyzing the growing need for training and education for green jobs talent to support the rapidly expanding green economy. CAPS partnered with global consulting firm Accenture to assess the skills and competencies that will be in the greatest demand as California's economy transitions to meet its ambitious climate goals. The report finds that over the next 30 years, more than four million new green jobs will be created, demanding a swift deployment of workforce training initiatives.

While California boasts the highest number of people employed in the green jobs sector, the state is expected to experience a talent shortage unless we quickly lay the groundwork to train and prepare the future workforce. Closing this skills gap is essential to meet the increasing need for people who can contribute to the climate agenda and drive the transformation towards a greener economy.

K–12 schools are crucial partners in preparing the next generation with the knowledge and expertise needed for these sustainable careers. The report finds that school districts are "uniquely positioned to align historic investments in the green economy with the state's goals for decarbonization, climate resilience, environmental justice, and educational equity." It calls for thoughtfully designed career education pathways and inclusive skill-building initiatives to provide increased access to green job opportunities for K–12 students in historically underrepresented communities.

We provide our students with educational opportunities that prepare them to reach their highest potential and make meaningful contributions to their communities. One of the clearest paths to that goal is the growing green economy. We must prepare school communities with training initiatives to ensure our students can seize this pivotal opportunity.

~ Cindy Brown, Director of Pathways, Porterville Unified School District

CAPS is actively engaged in this endeavor. CAPS is focused on providing students in under-resourced school communities with skills and pathways to green careers, preparing the emerging workforce with tools and opportunities to impact California's climate agenda and the world's climate crisis at large.

Learn more at https://www.climateactionpathways.org/future-of-work-is-green .

