The Future of Work Isn't More Technology. It's a Better Workplace Experience.

Today, Appspace formally positions itself as the workplace experience company, delivering the only unified platform built to improve workplace outcomes.

TAMPA, Fla., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, organizations have tackled workplace challenges by adopting new technologies one at a time. Intranets. Digital signage. Space reservation. Visitor management. More recently, AI. Yet while there's more workplace technology than ever, for many employees, work has never been more complicated.

The answer isn't another workplace application. It's a workplace experience that brings everything together. Appspace delivers a connected workplace experience on a single platform. That's why Appspace is formally positioning itself as the workplace experience company, reflecting a broader shift from managing workplace applications to delivering workplace outcomes.

"Organizations aren't trying to improve their intranet, simplify space reservation and office planning, or adopt AI for the sake of it," says Pete Schmied, Chief Executive Officer at Appspace. "They're trying to create workplaces where people know what's happening, know what to do, and can do their best work effortlessly. That's today's workplace experience. Everything else is just technology."

From workplace technology to workplace experience

Appspace's evolution into the workplace experience company reflects years of listening to customers, expanding beyond individual workplace technologies, and responding to how work itself has changed. Today, the company is bringing that evolution to life through a unified product portfolio that reflects a single workplace experience strategy.

Rather than treating workplace technologies as separate solutions, Appspace sees them as connected parts of the same employee journey.

One platform. One experience.

Appspace Signage, Appspace Intranet, Appspace Workspace, Appspace Visitors, along with Appspace Intelligence each address a distinct workplace need while sharing the same platform. Together, they create a more connected employee experience, simplify the technology environment for IT, and reduce the cost and complexity of managing multiple workplace solutions.

Unlike standalone workplace products, every Appspace solution shares common infrastructure, security, administration, permissions, integrations, and AI capabilities. That's what enables Appspace to deliver a connected workplace experience rather than simply a collection of connected applications.

For customers, this means working with a single partner instead of managing disconnected point solutions. It reflects a growing shift toward evaluating workplace technology by the productivity it drives rather than the number of applications it manages.

"When employees can't find information, navigate the workplace, or take action, productivity and engagement suffer," Schmied adds. "That's more than a technology problem. It's a business problem. That's the challenge Appspace is solving."

As organizations look to simplify technology and accelerate AI adoption, Appspace is redefining how the workplace operates by connecting communications, workplace management, AI, and employee services into one experience.

About Appspace

Appspace is the workplace experience company that helps organizations keep everyone in the know. From intranet and digital signage to space reservation and visitor management – Appspace connects your whole workplace. Trusted by more than 3,000 customers globally, including 180 Fortune 500 companies. Learn more at www.appspace.com

SOURCE Appspace, Inc.