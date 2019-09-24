The Future Room: For Visions, Ideas and Concepts That Shape Tomorrow's World of Transport

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scania is creating a virtual space where its own experts and visionaries will meet and exchange ideas regarding trends and visions with external voices like researchers, futurists and videographers and writers. Together they will draw a picture of what the future may bring: the home for this creativity is The Future Room.

Scania wants to share more of its vision of what the shift to a sustainable transport system could look like. It points to a bright future, and highlights the role companies can take in positively impacting the global agenda. It also focuses on the power of technology and innovation by the introduction of progressive concepts, pilots and ideas.

"We want to make more people curious about Scania. Both to get those who already know us to see different sides of us, but also to trigger a future-driven audience that doesn't necessarily yet know they should pay attention to us," says Erik Ljungberg, Head of Communications, Brand and Marketing at Scania. "The most valuable asset we as a company have, is our employees, our talent, and the Future Room is a space for them, just as much as for people outside the company."

Staying in the forefront during large technology shifts, exploring new business models and managing the speed of change present challenges and great opportunities for Scania, the ecosystem of transport and logistics, and society at large.

"We have a legacy and a culture that are strong. We build on that as we look to the future and tap into new competence and partnerships in areas like autonomous vehicles, connectivity and electrification. This also calls for a communications approach that draws new stakeholders closer to the company," says Erik Ljungberg.

Visit Future Room

A new cabless concept – revealing Scania AXL

Taking urban transport to the NXT level – a new concept from Scania

For further information, please contact:

Karin Hallstan

Head of Corporate Communications and PR

Scania

Phone: +46-8-553-852-10

E-mail: karin.hallstan@scania.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scania/r/the-future-room--for-visions--ideas-and-concepts-that-shape-tomorrow-s-world-of-transport,c2916087

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/209/2916087/1112510.pdf The Future Room: for visions, ideas and concepts that shape tomorrowâ€™s world of transport https://news.cision.com/scania/i/the-future-room,c2687844 The Future Room

SOURCE Scania