The Future-Virtual Reality is the New Reality

HOUSTON, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Changecology, a boutique-consulting firm specializing in soft skills, safety and procedural training has partnered with Quytech, an award-winning virtual reality developer to help American companies transform their business processes with virtual reality and augmented reality solutions.

The applications for VR go beyond training and education. Bespoke VR solutions can be used in museums and entertainment venues for patrons to have an immersive experience. Struggling industries like brick and mortar can use VR in lieu of having large retail spaces. Healthcare can use VR for patient comfort and clinical reviews. Engineers and designers can use VR for real time collaborative endeavors.

Siddharth Garth, Managing Director, Quytech said "The possibilities for virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality are only limited by one's imagination. For the future, we want make immersive experiences easy to implement, understand and effective for organizations big and small. That's why we have partnered with Changecology"

Changecology's Founder, Tracy Allen, wants to provide individuals with a no consequence venue to demonstrate a proficiency for navigating today's fast-evolving landscapes with meaningful solutions. With reality-geared curriculum they can create deep learning experiences that utilize powerful, critical-thinking and creative problem-solving skills that are essential in leadership roles.

Based in Houston, Changecology launched in 2017 and provides

VR solutions and pop-up workshops to accommodate any team environment. To learn more, visit changecology.com or contact Tracy Allen today at 281-808-4244 or 214252@email4pr.com today.

Contact: Tracy Allen, Changecology®

Phone: 281.808.4244

Website: changecology.com

Email: 214252@email4pr.com

SOURCE Changecology

Related Links

http://changecology.com

