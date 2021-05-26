The Future Workforce In Indiana Is Flexing

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MyWorkChoice, the app-enabled workforce solution that makes flexibility work for companies and W-2 employees, is bringing their innovative model to the state of Indiana, putting jobs in the palm of the hands of hourly workers who require flexibility to meet the reality of a post-pandemic world.

"When you offer hourly workers flexibility and choice, given today's demands and unpredictable childcare and school schedules, you've just created the workforce of the future," says Tana Greene, co-founder and CEO of MyWorkChoice, the first-to-market solution that bridges the gap between technology, human resource management, and hourly staffing needs.

Ulta Beauty in Greenwood, Ind., Chewy in Clayton, Ind. and Dormakaba in Indianapolis, Ind., are few of the corporations that rely on MyWorkChoice to successfully fill their labor needs. Interested workers are encouraged to apply here .

MyWorkChoice builds a community of workers who select desired shifts from a smartphone app and then manages the turnkey process. "Our workforce can be notified in a matter of minutes," says Greene. "For example, we can send out a notice of a new shift on our app and within minutes a group of trained W-2 workers can be processed and ready to get to work."

MyWorkChoice is focused on helping forward-thinking companies build the workforce of the future. Through a flexible scheduling platform and proprietary app and community of W-2 employee, we bridge the gap between hourly workers who seek flexibility and employers who demand a dependable workforce. For more information contact [email protected] or visit myworkchoice.com.

