The Future's Leading Brands are Being Built on Christie & Co's Brand Architecture™

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From buildings to brands, all things that are built require a strong foundation. With its proprietary Brand Architecture™, global strategic branding and communications agency Christie & Co provides ethical companies with the sturdy groundwork that will help them penetrate new markets and transform into winning brands. The latest companies to receive this foundation from Christie & Co are fitness gear purveyor DMOOSE, plant-based skin care company Puriya, radiant heating system manufacturer STEP Warmfloor, and Rene's Naturals ESSIAC from Canada, International, formulator of the immunity-boosting herbal supplement, Essiac.

For 27 years, Christie & Co has been privileged to work with ethical companies from all over the world in various industries, all dedicated to making a difference through their innovative products, services, and business models. Christie & Co. achieves results that surpass their clients' expectations with its Brand Architecture™. A Brand Architecture™ is the vital foundation for a company's brand. It compiles relevant market research for targeting an audience's emotional hot buttons, priority of needs, opinion leaders, and preferred channels of communication. By uncovering the emotional reasons behind an audience's purchasing decisions, Christie & Co's Brand Architecture™ reveals the core motivation for how a competitor's customers can be drawn to its client's products and services.

From the information in the Brand Architecture™, Christie & Co crafts a customized Strategic Marketing Plan that helps its clients' brands reach stratospheric heights. It integrates strategic planning, creative design and marketing, public relations, and social media that will engineer its clients' companies into brands that resonate and connect with audiences in a profound, lasting way.

"We are thrilled to work with brands which enhance the betterment of our daily lives and contribute to improved health and wellness," said Christie & Co Founder and CEO, Gillian Christie. "We look forward to providing our new clients with a Brand Architecture™ that will guide them on their journey from dream to mainstream."

Contact Information:

For more information, visit www.christieand.co. For inquiries, contact Gillian Christie at Christie & Co by phone (805) 969-3744 and/or email [email protected] .

SOURCE Christie & Co

Related Links

http://www.christieand.co.

