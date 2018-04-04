The Futurist Institute Courses on Energy and Healthcare Approved by the Certified Financial Planner Board

AUSTIN, Texas, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Two new courses produced by The Futurist Institute to help analysts and economists become futurists have been approved for continuing education (CE) credit hours by the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Board of Standards.

The Futurist Institute confers the Futurist and Long-Term Analyst™ (FLTA) designation that recognizes individuals who have completed its program to become Certified Futurists™.

The two new courses that have been approved by the CFP Board for continuing education hours are The Future of Energy and The Future of Healthcare.

In total, seven courses currently part of the FLTA certification program have now been approved for continuing education hours by the CFP Board:

The Future of Energy

The Future of Healthcare

The Future of Work

The Future of Data

The Future of Transportation

The Future of Finance

Futurist Fundamentals

The Futurist Institute online courses focus on the professional, business, market, and economic impacts of new and emerging technologies, including robots, self-driving cars, big data, roboadvising, the Hyperloop, machine learning, IoT, AI, crowdfunding, FinTech, digital currencies, Bitcoin, blockchain, and more!

These courses also present best practices to craft futurist strategies, analyze data, and conduct scenario planning for businesses.

Jason Schenker, the Chairman of The Futurist institute and the world's leading financial futurist, said "We are very excited to have our Future of Energy and Future of Healthcare courses recognized as valuable tools for financial planners."

Schenker founded The Futurist Institute in 2016, and he was recently a mentor at SXSW, where he shared his views on the future of work and the need for futurist training. Schenker is also the editor of The Robot and Automation Almanac - 2018, which was created by The Futurist Institute.

"This is another big win for The Futurist Institute," Schenker noted. "It is also just one of many steps we will be taking in the weeks and months ahead. We look forward to getting our courses approved and recognized for their value by other professional bodies. We are excited to expand the content of The Futurist Institute."

The Futurist Institute is based in Austin, Texas.

