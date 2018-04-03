The Futurist Institute Releases Courses on Leadership, Energy, and Healthcare

AUSTIN, Texas, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Futurist Institute is proud to announce the release of three new courses as part of its Futurist and Long-Term Analyst™ (FLTA) designation program.

The three new courses include:

The Future of Leadership

The Future of Energy

The Future of Healthcare

The Futurist Institute helps analysts, economists, and professionals become futurists and recognizes individuals who have completed its program to become Certified Futurists™.

Five existing courses from The Futurist Institute have previously been approved for continuing education by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, including:

The Future of Work

The Future of Data

The Future of Transportation

The Future of Finance

Futurist Fundamentals

The Futurist Institute online courses present best practices to craft futurist strategies, analyze data, and conduct scenario planning for businesses with a focus on the impacts of new and emerging technologies.

Jason Schenker, the Chairman of The Futurist institute and the world's leading financial futurist, said, "We are very excited to expand our course offerings to include the critical topics of leadership, energy, and healthcare."

Schenker founded The Futurist Institute in 2016, and he was recently a mentor at SXSW, where he shared his views on the future of work and the need for futurist training. Schenker is also the editor of The Robot and Automation Almanac - 2018, which was created by The Futurist Institute.

"The future of energy, healthcare, and leadership are critical futurist topics," Schenker noted. "We are excited to expand the content of The Futurist Institute."

The Futurist Institute is based in Austin, Texas.

