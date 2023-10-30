The Futurum Group Acquires Business Podcast Network

News provided by

The Futurum Group

30 Oct, 2023, 08:20 ET

  • Cory Johnson To serve as Chief Market Strategist
  • The Silicon-Valley offices of SHACK15, a global members community, will now house The Futurum Group's new San Francisco office
  • Tech Enterprise spending levels including B2B Content has been on the rise growing double-digit YoY and estimated to reach $8.51B by 2024

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Futurum Group, a leading global technology advisory, media and research firm today announced the acquisition of Business Podcast Network (BPN), a media company known for its popular flagship show The Drill Down. The San Francisco-based streaming startup has a wide content asset base, with over 200 shows.

Continue Reading
Cory Johnson, incoming Market Strategist
Cory Johnson, incoming Market Strategist

As part of the acquisition, BPN founder and CEO Cory Johnson will join Futurum as Chief Market Strategist. Johnson is a former hedge fund portfolio manager and active investor. His career includes work at Kingsford Capital, Cannell Capital Management and the Forensic Research Group. He also served as anchor, reporter and bureau chief for Bloomberg, CNBC and TheStreet.com.

In his new role at Futurum, Johnson will oversee the expansion of thought leadership and research offerings particularly within technology investing. He will also work closely with The Futurum Group's clients to identify and capitalize on their respective endeavors and leadership in the tech sector. In addition, Johnson will continue to host The Drill Down podcast, now a Futurum Group production.

Demand for B2B content production has been on the rise alongside an ongoing increase in B2B content marketing investments estimated to reach $8.51B according to tech CMOs surveyed recently[1]. The Futurum Group's media arm already spans multiple OTT and VOD channels that have surpassed 9 million views and over 421 million digital and social media impressions.

"Clients are engaged more than ever before in high-quality business and tech content production and we are proud to have been pioneers in the genre, bringing an innovative approach to our clients and coverage areas," said Daniel Newman, CEO of The Futurum Group. He added, "we are thrilled to welcome Cory Johnson. His track record at the intersection of technology and the stock market positions him as one of the leading voices and he will lend his insights into market moving tech and stocks, bringing exceptional value to our clients".

"I am excited to join The Futurum Group and help the company continue to grow," said Johnson. " I can't wait to get my hands on the data from Futurum Intelligence, Futurum Labs and its mountains of Futurum Research. There isn't a better set of information that can deliver useful insights for the market and investors."

About The Futurum Group

The Futurum Group is one of the fastest growing independent tech advisory, media and research firms – and has recently announced several announced acquisitions. Its organic growth is driven by emerging technologies and innovation across its clientele of more than 260 global companies. Futurum covers twelve major technology sectors: AI & data analytics, cloud, telecom, policy, consumer electronics, enterprise applications, security, semiconductors, workplace collaboration, sustainability, and CX.

About the Business Podcast Network

The Business Podcast Network (BPN) is a venture-backed media startup with operations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York and Portland with over 200 shows that deliver business news for business people. The company's flagship program, "the Drill Down with Cory Johnson" has featured interviews with over 1,000 CEOs in fields such as banking, biotech, cybersecurity, gaming, healthcare, industrials, real estate, retail and oil and gas.

[1] eMarketer Aug 2022 US B2B Marketing Spending 2020-2024, annual B2B Marketing Research

SOURCE The Futurum Group

Also from this source

The Futurum Group Appoints Niccolo de Masi as Chairman of the Board

The Futurum Group Appoints Niccolo de Masi as Chairman of the Board

The Futurum Group, a leading global technology advisory, media and research firm today announced the appointment of Niccolo de Masi as Chairman of...
The Futurum Group Announces Nati Katz as VP, Strategic Communications

The Futurum Group Announces Nati Katz as VP, Strategic Communications

The Futurum Group, a leading global technology advisory, media and research firm announced Nati Katz will become its first VP, Strategic...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.