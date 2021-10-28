The Fx4 Filter: A Game Changer in Hot Metal Forming

CLINTON, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hot forges and rolling mills have always been plagued by the problem of mill scale. As scale-laden coolants recirculate, tooling wears, machines are damaged and pumps fail.

Cyclonic filters haven't offered much help. They simply can't keep up with the rate scale is generated. The only option has been to install massive setting tanks and periodically stop operations to dredge them out.

Fx4 filter

The patent-pending Fx4 is the only filter capable of continuously removing mill scale during hot rolling and forging.

How it works:

An aerator is placed inside a tank of computational fluid dynamic (CFD) design.

Bubbles of ideal size and dispersion trap impurities between a containment shield and the face of a magnetic drum.

An unprecedented 1 Tesla of magnetic field pulls weakly magnetic mill scale out of fast moving coolant.

Best of all, the entire system is compact enough to fit under a press or rolling mill thereby eliminating the need for transfer pumps.

Visit https://fx4filter.com/ to learn more about how customers are: improving uptime, lowering fluid consumption, cutting maintenance costs, extending die life, and enjoying the economic and environmental benefits of recycling mill scale.

For details about the pending patent, visit https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020046370

Fx4 filters are designed and built in the USA by Global Tooling LLC. Located in Canton, OH, Global Tooling has been in operation since 2003.

