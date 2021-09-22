The Gabriel South Beach, Curio Collection By Hilton™, To Open In Miami Beach, Fall 2021

Located at 640 Ocean Drive, The Gabriel South Beach is comprised of four individual buildings – including the historic Park Central Hotel, Heathcote Apartments and the Imperial Hotel, presenting travelers with the classic Art Deco design and architecture synonymous with Miami Beach.

The highly anticipated opening of The Gabriel South Beach pioneers a resurgence of allure, charisma and exclusivity on Ocean Drive reminiscent of the 1930s golden age of glamour. This new upscale, lifestyle-driven boutique hospitality project will help anchor one of the most photographed stretches of Miami Beach and contribute to the destination's cultural evolution and refinement.

"After the recent success of the first Gabriel Miami, located in Downtown Miami, the Gabriel hotel brand will continue to expand," said CGI Merchant Group (CGI), founder and CEO, Raoul Thomas. "The Gabriel South Beach's new presence on Ocean Drive will be part of the revitalization of Miami Beach's famous cultural haven, restoring the area's trademark elegance and luster as an Art Deco destination in South Florida."

The Gabriel South Beach will be part of Conscious Certified Hotels (CCH), CGI's one-of-a-kind collection of socially minded hotel properties throughout North America and the Caribbean. CGI's new hospitality brand was recently teased at the International Hospitality Investor Forum (IHIF) in Berlin earlier this month.

Designed by the expert team at Navigate Design, the decor incorporates Miami's modern aesthetics with Floridian accents. The four-building hotel features a pastel, ice-cream color palette showcasing hues of pink, blue and green as well as vintage wood and original terrazzo flooring throughout.

CGI has tapped award-winning designer Adriana Hoyos to add sustainable and environmental elements to The Gabriel South Beach. Hoyos and her team plan to showcase a kaleidoscope of global patterns and earthy textures in rich tones with artistic and exotic materials.

The hotel blends Art Deco modernism with tropical allure. A standout feature is the rooftop sun deck with a glass-bottom pool that reflects dancing images on the interior walls of the atrium. The rooftop pool, located on the hotel's breathtaking terrace, overlooks the Atlantic coastline and will be home to a satellite bar exclusive to guests staying in the hotel's 12 suites. The space will also be open for private evening events for up to 100 guests. This rooftop will serve as a preferred venue for many of the hotel's exclusive soirees and special events for both hotel guests and locals.

Guests will find a 30-foot-tall mural by the French-born, Los Angeles-based street artist Mr. Brainwash, known for his large-scale installations and prints of celebrities like Madonna, Kate Moss, and Marilyn Monroe and his practice of subverting cultural iconography similar to Andy Warhol and Banksy. Fusing pop art elements, Mr. Brainwash uses a broad color scheme – transitioning from a bright palette at the top of the mural featuring vivid blues, pinks, yellows and reds to a more somber range of browns, greys and black at the bottom.

As guests enter the lobby, they are greeted by a custom reception desk with a metal finish in brushed brass. The space also features wooden and velvet lounge chairs with lacquer marble side tables. Spanning two floors, the lobby offers ample seating for those looking to curl up with a good book, relax with a cocktail or work remotely. The space is also home to a small conference table for impromptu meetings and illuminated by natural light cascading in from porthole windows, a signature design feature found in classic Art Deco architecture. A collection of historic photography from the 1940s and 1950s, some of which includes vintage imagery of the hotel itself, is on display.

The lobby is home to the hotel's signature restaurant, Meet Dalia. Helmed by INK Entertainment's Charles Kabouth, Danny Soberano and Ricardo Tabet, Meet Dalia is an indoor/outdoor Mediterranean restaurant serving an innovative menu by Executive corporate Chef, Patrick Ochs. The restaurant serves a bountiful menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner out of an open kitchen, immediately immersing guests in all of the action. Menu highlights include an array of shellfish offerings from the raw bar, Mediterranean salads and an endless assortment of meze plates served with wood-fired pita bread. The menu is complimented by a selection of global vintages from the restaurant's extensive wine list, in addition to a robust menu of specialty libations, served from the Art Deco bar, the main focal point in the hotel lobby.

The Gabriel South Beach will be opening a second restaurant, Meet Mia, later this year. The eatery will serve Italian cuisine with a contemporary twist, along with a robust wine list and selection of craft cocktails, also led by the expert team of culinary professionals at INK Entertainment.

Offering a variety of room types, the hotel's collection of guestrooms and suites all boast mid-century modern accents. With a special focus on coastal minimalism, the rooms feature Eric Brand light-wash rattan and fabric headboards, oak wood and white lacquer armoires, marble and wooden side tables, custom chaises, and vintage floor and wall lamps. All hotel beds include Sferra throw blankets which add a pop of color against the creamy ivory duvets. Each building has its own special touch that pays tribute to the structure's history and design, such as nods to the Park Central building's blue exterior. The hotel offers a selection of balcony suites, offering direct views of Ocean Drive, the Atlantic Ocean.

With a strong emphasis on supporting local businesses, the hotel offers a menu of amenities, in addition to 7-day programming, where guests can immerse themselves in the Miami experience while staying on property. Notable amenities include Little Havana-based Exquisito Chocolates, branded beach cruisers, perfect for cycling around South Beach, Peloton bikes in the hotel's fitness center, On the Rocks Cocktails at all guest room mini bars, and much more.

The Gabriel South Beach, Curio Collection by Hilton is also part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 18 world-class brands. Members who book directly through the preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Hilton Honors Points and money to book a stay, free standard Wi-Fi and an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using a Digital Key.

The Gabriel South Beach is managed by Highgate , a leading real estate investment and hospitality management company whose portfolio includes more than 160 properties in gateway cities worldwide.

The Gabriel South Beach is now accepting reservations with rates starting at $249 per night. Opening specials include the Dine with Dalia package, offering a $100 Food and Beverage credit, a bottle of wine at arrival, and early check-in based on availability. For additional information about The Gabriel South Beach, visit thegabrielsouthbeach.com .

The Gabriel South Beach is an elegant oceanfront oasis, featuring four interconnecting buildings with 132 guest rooms; 12 signature balcony suites and 14 one-bedroom suites; three restaurants and bars; one ground-level pool; one rooftop, glass-bottom pool; and one rooftop sun deck, in addition to two signature restaurants. The Gabriel South Beach is managed by Highgate , a leading real estate investment and hospitality management company whose portfolio includes more than 160 properties in gateway cities worldwide. The property is a Curio Collection by Hilton , which includes a global portfolio of more than 100 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts in nearly 30 countries and territories, and owned by CGI Merchant Group (CGI), a global investment management firm focusing on real estate and private equity.

Curio Collection by Hilton is a global portfolio of more than 100 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts in nearly 30 countries and territories. Curio Collection properties offer guests authentic, curated experiences through distinctly local offerings and elevated amenities, while providing the benefits of Hilton and its award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors. Experience a positive stay at Curio Collection by Hilton by booking at curiocollection.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about the brand at newsroom.hilton.com/curio, and follow Curio Collection by Hilton on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

