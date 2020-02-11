The GABV Announces Appointment of New Executive Director

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Alliance for Banking on Values announces the appointment of Mr. Martin Rohner as the new Executive Director, starting from 1 July 2020. On that day Mr. Rohner will succeed Dr. Marcos Eguiguren as Executive Director.

Mr. Rohner, now the CEO of Alternative Bank Switzerland, a long-standing member of the Alliance and the host of GABV's upcoming Annual Meeting, is available and highly motivated to take up the responsibility of leading the GABV to the next level. He will lead the GABV into the future under the new strategy (LEAD, STRENGTHEN and EXPAND).

This would not be possible without the groundbreaking work of Dr. Eguiguren in the last 6 years. Under his mandate, the GABV grew from 25 to 63 members, increased the visibility in the public domain tremendously, gained recognition and appreciation for what the GABV and the member banks are standing for and built a professional organisation.

The company would also like to announce the appointment of Mr. James Niven as the Chief Operations and Programme Officer as per 7 April to oversee the day to day activities of the GABV in Amsterdam. Mr. Niven worked for Triodos Bank in a number of roles for almost 20 years and was closely involved in the development of the GABV.

