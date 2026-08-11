The Galien Foundation Announces 2026 Prix Galien USA Nominees for "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Pharmaceutical Product," and "Best Product for Rare/Orphan Diseases"

A Milestone 20th Anniversary Edition Recognizing Excellence in Medical Science and Patient Care

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, today announced the nominees for the 2026 Prix Galien USA Awards in the "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Pharmaceutical Product," and "Best Product for Rare/Orphan Diseases" categories. Winners will be honored at the Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony on October 29, 2026, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

"We are proud to recognize this year's nominees for their remarkable contributions to healthcare innovation and their dedication to improving patient outcomes," said Michael Rosenblatt, MD, Co-Chair of the Prix Galien USA Awards Committee, Former Dean of Tufts University School of Medicine, Former Chief Medical Officer of Merck & Co., Inc., and Member, Harvard Board of Overseers. "Their achievements reflect exceptional scientific leadership and a shared commitment to addressing some of the world's greatest unmet medical needs."

As the 2026 Prix Galien USA event marks 20 years of honoring innovation in medicine, it continues to unite global leaders in science and industry to drive conversations on the most transformative developments in medical technology, entrepreneurship, and health equity, helping shape a better future for patients worldwide. This year, the Galien Foundation received a record number of submissions across these three categories.

To qualify, each candidate must be U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for marketing within the last five years and demonstrate tremendous potential to improve human health. Sales data are not considered by the nominating committee in their award nominee selection, only science and health impact.

The 2026 Prix Galien USA Award Nominees are as follows:

Best Biotechnology Product (Nominees)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals AMVUTTRA® Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. ZORYVE® Bavarian Nordic VIMKUNYA® CSL ANDEMBRY® Denali Therapeutics Inc. AVLAYAH™ (tividenofusp alfa-eknm) Genetix Biotherapeutics Inc. LYFGENIA™ Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TRYNGOLZA® (olezarsen) Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Ziihera® (zanidatamab-hrii) Johnson & Johnson IMAAVY® Johnson & Johnson INLEXZO™ (gemcitabine intravesical system) Johnson & Johnson TALVEY® (talquetamab-tgvs) Merck & Co., Inc. CAPVAXIVE™ Pfizer Inc. ABRYSVO® Pfizer Inc./Astellas PADCEV®

Best Pharmaceutical Product (Nominees)

Akebia Therapeutics VAFSEO® (vadadustat) Alcon TRYPTYR® (acoltremon ophthalmic solution) 0.003% Ardelyx, Inc. XPHOZAH® Boehringer Ingelheim HERNEXEOS® (zongertinib) Bristol Myers Squibb COBENFY™ Eisai and Biogen Inc. LEQEMBI® Genentech, A Member of the Roche Group PHESGO® Gilead Sciences, Inc. Hepcludex® Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd. TRYVIO™ (aprocitentan) Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics, Inc. ZEVTERA® Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics, Inc. XACDURO® Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics, Inc. NUZOLVENCE® Insmed Incorporated BRINSUPRI® (brensocatib) Johnson & Johnson ICOTYDE™ Johnson & Johnson SPRAVATO® (esketamine) Nasal Spray Merck & Co., Inc. WINREVAIR™ Milestone Pharmaceuticals CARDAMYST® (etripamil) Nasal Spray Novartis PLUVICTO® Novartis SCEMBLIX® Phathom Pharmaceuticals VOQUEZNA® UroGen Pharma Zusduri®

Best Product for Rare/Orphan Diseases (Nominees)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AQVESME™ (mitapivat) Boehringer Ingelheim JASCAYD® (nerandomilast) BridgeBio Attruby® (acoramidis) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals PALSONIFY® (paltusotine) Geron Corporation RYTELO® (imetelstat) ITF Therapeutics/Italfarmaco S.p.A. DUVYZAT® (givinostat) KalVista Pharmaceuticals, a company of Chiesi Group EKTERLY® (sebetralstat) Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ZTALMY® Merus Bizengri® Novartis VIJOICE® Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc. ZYCUBO® (copper histidinate) Sobi Gamifant® (emapalumab-lzsg) Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REVUFORJ® Verastem Oncology AVMAPKI® FAKZYNJA® CO-PACK Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. MIPLYFFA® (arimoclomol)

"Each year, the Prix Galien USA Awards recognize the extraordinary scientific achievements transforming health and improving lives," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation. "For our landmark twentieth anniversary, we are thrilled to review an exceptional field of nominees and honor the organizations and researchers whose innovations continue to set new standards across the global life sciences."

The Prix Galien USA Awards Committee comprises 11 distinguished leaders from academia and the biomedical industry, including four Nobel Laureates, who are responsible for evaluating this year's nominees.

Prix Galien Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical and Rare/Orphan Diseases Awards Committee 2026

Michael ROSENBLATT

M.D., Galien Forum Co-Chair, Former Dean of Tufts University School of Medicine, Former Chief Medical Officer of Merck & Co., Inc., Member, Harvard Board of Overseers

Prix Galien Committee Chair

Linda BUCK

Ph.D., Nobel Laureate, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center member; Professor of Physiology and Biophysics, University of Washington

Susan DESMOND-HELLMANN

M.D., M.P.H., Former Chief Executive Officer, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Laurie GLIMCHER

M.D., President and CEO, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Avram HERSHKO

M.D., Ph.D., Nobel Laureate, Distinguished Professor, Department of Biochemistry, Rappaport Faculty of Medicine, Technion, Israel Institute of Technology

Mary-Claire KING

Ph.D., American Cancer Society Professor of Genome Sciences and Medical Genetics, University of Washington

Sir Cato T. LAURENCIN

M.D., Ph.D., K.C.S.L., Chief Executive Officer, The Cato T. Laurencin Institute at UConn; The University Professor and Van Dusen Distinguished Endowed Professor, University of Connecticut

Steven J. LESTER

M.D., Medical Director, Discovery Oasis; Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Mayo Clinic and ASU Alliance for Health Care Accelerator

Stanley B. PRUSINER

M.D., Nobel Laureate, Professor of Neurology, Director, Institute for Neurodegenerative Diseases, University of California, San Francisco

Phillip A. SHARP

Ph.D., Nobel Laureate, Professor of Biology and member of the Koch Institute, Chair of the advisory board of the MIT Jameel Clinic

Marc TESSIER-LAVIGNE

Ph.D., President Emeritus and Professor, Stanford University

About The Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes, and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve human health. Its vision is to serve as a catalyst for the development of the next generation of treatments and technologies that will transform medical practice and save lives. Established in Paris in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galen, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology, the Prix Galien is widely regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

Today, the Prix Galien operates through 16 chapters spanning more than 75 countries across Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe. Expansion is currently underway in China, Singapore, and Australia.

In 2025, the Foundation launched the inaugural Prix Galien Bridges Forum and Awards Ceremony at the Nobel Forum in Stockholm, spanning Northern and Southern Europe, Israel, and the Middle East, and the first-ever Patient Summit for Prix Galien USA, reinforcing its commitment to science without borders.

The Nobel Prize and the Prix Galien share a common birthplace in Paris, where Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament in 1895. However, while the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine recognizes up to three individuals for specific discoveries, the Prix Galien honors the collaborative spirit and multidisciplinary progress that define modern biopharmaceutical innovation.

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org.

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SOURCE The Galien Foundation