The Galien Foundation Announces 2026 Galien UK Forum - Future Health Disrupted: From Discovery to Delivery

– Leaders from science, policy, and industry convene to spotlight global breakthroughs in medicine, technology, and patient care at annual Galien UK Forum in London on 11th June

LONDON, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honouring innovators in life sciences, today announced the 2026 Galien UK Forum will feature panels from leaders across the life sciences at the Science Museum in London on 11th June, 2026.

Building upon The Galien Foundation's legacy of uniting science and society, the theme of this year's Forum will be 'Future Health Disrupted: From Discovery to Delivery'. Confirmed Panelists include distinguished thought leaders, such as keynote speaker Prof. Dame Sally Davies, Special Envoy on AMR, UK Government; Master, Trinity College Cambridge.

"The Galien UK Forum reflects the spirit of collaboration that drives the most meaningful advances in healthcare," said Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed, David Weatherall Chair of Medicine at the University of Liverpool and the NHS Chair of Pharmacogenetics, Chair of the Galien UK Committee. "This year's theme and discussions will not only celebrate scientific excellence, but also challenge us to think critically about how we bring those breakthroughs to every patient who needs them."

The Forum will feature a dynamic schedule, with cross-sector panels addressing some of the most urgent and inspiring themes shaping scientific progress in the UK, and globally:

Opening Remarks

Prof. Sir Munir Pirmohamed, MB ChB (Hons), PhD, FRCP, FRCP(E), FFPM, FBPhS, FMedSci, DL, David Weatherall Chair of Medicine, University of Liverpool

Panel 1: Discovery disrupted: The next frontier of molecular innovation

Chair: Dr. Anne-Marie Martin , PhD, Senior Vice President, Oncology Translational Medicine, GSK

Panelists: Dr. Karin Conde-Knape , PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Valo Health Dr. Elizabeth Schwarzbach , PhD, Chief Business Officer, BigHat Biosciences Dr. Rupert Vessey , BM, BCh, DPhil, FRC, Chief Scientist and Executive Partner, Flagship Pioneering Prof. Paul Workman , OBE, PhD, FRS, Harrap Professor of Pharmacology & Former President and Chief Executive, The Institute of Cancer Research (ICR); Co-director, CRUK Children's Brain Tumour Centre of Excellence, ICR & Cambridge University; Director, Chemical Probes Portal



Panel 2: Trials transformed: Smarter design, better decisions, faster delivery

Chair: Dr. Mel Walker , BPharm, PhD, CEO, Access InVivo

Panelists: Mr. Chinmay Bhatt , Head of Strategy, Portfolio and Program Operations, Global Drug Development, Novartis Ms. Jane Moseley , Senior Scientific Officer, Scientific Advice Office, European Medicines Agency Dr. Marc Warner , PhD, CEO & Co-founder, Faculty AI Prof. Sarah Zohar , PhD, Head, HeKA Project; Director of Research, French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (Inserm)



Keynote Address

Prof. Dame Sally Davies, Special Envoy on AMR, UK Government; Master, Trinity College Cambridge

Panel 3: Regulation reinvented: Accelerating approvals and enhancing patient safety

Chair: Mr. Lawrence Tallon, Chief Executive, Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)

Panelists: Prof. Alastair Denniston , MBBChir, MRCP, FRCOphth, PhD, Chair of Regulatory Science and Innovation, University of Birmingham; Non-Executive Director, Health Research Authority; AI Strategic Advisor, Health Data Research UK; Director, Centre of Excellence for Regulatory Science in AI & Digital HealthTech (CERSI-AI) Dr. Petra Doerr , PhD, Director, European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & HealthCare (EDQM) Dr. Johanna Furuhjelm , PhD, Director, Centre for AI Innovation, Karolinska Institutet Dr. Hilary Malone , PhD, Biotech CEO & Board Member; Former Chief Regulatory Officer, Sanofi, Pfizer/Wyeth



Panel 4: Precision medicine realised: From genomic promise to patient impact

Chair: Sir Harpal Kumar, MBA, FMedSci, Chief Scientific Officer & President International, Grail

Panelists: Prof. Dame Anna Dominiczak , DBE, MD, FRCP, FAHA, FRSE, FAMSci, Chief Scientist for Scotland; Regius Professor of Medicine, University of Glasgow Dr David Hulcoop, Executive Director , Open Targets & Head of Industry Relations, EMBL's European Bioinformatics Institute (EMBL-EBI) Dr Tom LINES , PhD, CEO, Quercis Prof. Julie Makani , MD, PhD, FRCP, FTAAS, Professor of Medicine, Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences & SickleInAfrica Clinical Coordinating Centre; Science Advisor, Tanzania High Commission in the UK and East, Central, Southern Africa Health Committee (ECSA-HC)



Closing Remarks

Prof. Sir Munir Pirmohamed, MB ChB (Hons), PhD, FRCP, FRCP(E), FFPM, FBPhS, FMedSci, DL David Weatherall Chair of Medicine, University of Liverpool

"The Galien UK Forum has become a cornerstone in the global conversation on scientific advancement," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation. "In a world reshaped by digital innovation and scientific discovery, this year's programme reminds us that advancing health is both a moral mission and a scientific challenge."

The Forum will precede the Prix Galien UK Awards Ceremony, during the evening at the Natural History Museum, London, which recognises outstanding achievements across several award categories, including "Best Biotechnology Product", "Best Digital Health Solution", "Best Medical Technology", "Best Pharmaceutical Product", "Best Public Sector Innovation", and "Best Health Equity Innovation".

About The Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes, and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve human health. Its vision is to serve as a catalyst for the development of the next generation of treatments and technologies that will transform medical practice and save lives. Established in Paris in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galen, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology, the Prix Galien is widely regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

Today, the Prix Galien operates in 16 countries across Africa, Europe, the United States and the UK. Expansion is currently underway in South Korea, Japan, Singapore, and Australia.

In 2025, the Foundation launched the inaugural Prix Galien Bridges Forum and Awards Ceremony at the Nobel Forum in Stockholm, spanning Northern and Southern Europe, Israel, and the Middle East, and the first-ever Patient Summit for Prix Galien USA, reinforcing its commitment to science without borders.

The Nobel Prize and the Prix Galien share a common birthplace in Paris, where Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament in 1895. However, while the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine recognises up to three individuals for specific discoveries, the Prix Galien honours the collaborative spirit and multidisciplinary progress that define modern biopharmaceutical innovation.

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org.

See the Prix Galien UK Since 1990 Hall of Fame: https://infogram.com/prix-galien-uk-since-1990-1hnp27e0qqyzn4g.

Follow the Foundation on social media:

https://www.facebook.com/GalienFoundation/

https://twitter.com/GalienFdn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-galien-foundation/

Media Contact (UK):

Julian Tyndale-Biscoe

Finn Partners

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+44 20 3217 7060

Media Contact (Global):

Kara Bradley

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SOURCE The Galien Foundation