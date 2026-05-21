THE GALIEN FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES 20TH ANNUAL PRIX GALIEN USA AWARDS CEREMONY

America's Premier Life Sciences Honor Returns to New York City on October 29 to Celebrate Two Decades of Breakthrough Innovation

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, today announced the 20th annual Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

The milestone event marks two decades of the Prix Galien USA event, recognizing the most transformative breakthroughs in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical technology, and digital health innovation, while honoring the companies, researchers, and innovators whose work has fundamentally changed the course of human health.

Over the past twenty years, Prix Galien USA has honored the ingenuity, perseverance, and scientific excellence that have transformed the treatment of disease and reinforced the United States' central role in advancing biomedical innovation worldwide."— Kenneth C. Frazier and Michael Rosenblatt, Co-Chairs, Prix Galien USA Committees

Awards will be presented across the following categories: "Best Pharmaceutical Product," "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Product for Rare/Orphan Diseases," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Incubator/Accelerator/Equity," and "Best Startup." Winners are selected by the Prix Galien USA Awards Committees, comprising leading biomedical scientists, industry executives, and Nobel Laureates from the United States and around the world.

The Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony will follow the annual Galien Week of Innovation, Galien Forum, and Galien Patient Summit, bringing together the foremost leaders, innovators, and decision-makers in life sciences for a week of dialogue, discovery, and recognition. Since its creation in France in 1970 by Roland Mehl, in honor of Claudius Galen, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology, the Prix Galien has grown into a global institution operating across Africa, Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Greece, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, UK, USA, Latin America, Middle East, and Nordics region.

Regarded worldwide as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research, the award has recognized generations of innovations that have redefined what is possible in human health.

"On the 20th anniversary of Prix Galien USA, we celebrate the extraordinary innovations and visionary leaders redefining medicine and reaffirm the essential role of scientific excellence in advancing human health worldwide." — Bruno Cohen, Chairman, The Galien Foundation

Event Details

Date: Thursday, October 29, 2026

Location: American Museum of Natural History, New York City

Sponsorship and attendance opportunities are available. For more information, please visit

www.galienfoundation.org or contact: [email protected]

About The Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives. The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters worldwide*. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

* Africa, Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Greece, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, UK, USA --- Africa, Latin America, Middle East, Nordics+,

For more information, visit https://www.galienfoundation.org/

Media Contact:

Kara Bradley

Finn Partners

[email protected]

646-213-7243

SOURCE The Galien Foundation