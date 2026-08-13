The Galien Foundation Announces 2026 Prix Galien USA Nominees for "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Incubators, Accelerators and Equity," and "Best Startup"

Celebrating 20 Years of Honoring the Digital Breakthroughs, Pioneering Startups, and Ecosystems Driving the Future of Healthcare

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, announced today the 2026 Prix Galien USA Award nominees for "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Incubators, Accelerators and Equity," and "Best Startup." Winners will be honored during the Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony on October 29, 2026, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

"Witnessing the incredible momentum in medical technology, digital health, and startup ventures is inspiring," said Kenneth C. Frazier, Co-Chair of the Galien Forum, Prix Galien USA Awards Committee. "As we celebrate two decades of the Prix Galien USA Awards, we look forward to honoring this new class of nominees whose inventive work epitomizes the future of health and our collective commitment to improving lives through scientific brilliance."

Marking two decades of shaping medicine for patients worldwide, The Galien Foundation continues to inspire spirited collaboration between science and industry leaders on the most critical topics in medical technology, entrepreneurship, and equity.

"We applaud this year's remarkable Prix Galien USA nominees as we mark twenty years of excellence in medical technology, digital health, and entrepreneurship," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation. "Their achievements beautifully demonstrate how scientific advancements can transform human lives and improve the wellbeing of our planet."

To qualify, each candidate must demonstrate tremendous potential to improve human health and for "Best Medical Technology" must be U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for marketing within the last five years. Sales data are not considered by the nominating committee in their award nominee selection, only science and health impact.

The following candidates have been selected as the 2026 Prix Galien USA nominees:

Best Digital Health Solution (Nominees)

Accumulus Technologies Accumulus Platform AEYE Health AEYE-DS (AEYE Diagnostic Screening) Altis Labs, Inc. Imaging-based Prognostication (IPRO) Aptar Digital Health Migraine Buddy: a digital health solution generating insights from user-reported data and continuous biometrics Ayble Health Ayble: AI-Enabled Virtual Specialty GI Clinic Beaconcure Verify: AI-Enabled Statistical Analysis Platform Biorce Aika Cleerly Cleerly LABS Evidation Health Event-Triggered Flare-State Proteomics Platform and Autoimmune Cohort Evinova Unified Trial Solution Fasikl Felix NeuroAI Wristband Gheorg Mental Health App Democratizing Therapy Support for Children Helfie AI Helfie AI Intellect Intellect: Clinically Validated AI-enabled Global Mental Healthcare Platform Life365 CloudCare Medable Medable Agentic Clinical Development Platform MPA MyPsychAdmin OpenEvidence Inc. OpenEvidence Owkin K Pro PHIL Inc. PHIL Digital Hub & PHIL Direct RapidAI Rapid Navigator Pro™ SamaCare SamaCare Platform The TeleDentists The TeleDentists Welldoc The Welldoc Platform: Healthcare-Ready AI

Best Medical Technology (Nominees)

Abbott AVEIR™ Dual Chamber (DR) Leadless Pacemaker System Abbott Esprit™ BTK Everolimus Eluting Resorbable Scaffold System Abbott TriClip™ G4 System Alcon UNITY® Vitreoretinal Cataract System (VCS) Beyond Air, Inc. LungFit® PH Cochlear Limited (Cochlear North America) Nucleus® Nexa™ System Cresilon TRAUMAGEL® Edwards Lifesciences Edwards SAPIEN M3 Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement System Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. Motiva Flora® SmoothSilk® Tissue Expander Guardant Health Guardant360® Liquid CDx Guardant Health Shield™ Insightec Exablate® Neuro Johnson & Johnson INLEXZO™ (gemcitabine intravesical system) Johnson & Johnson Impella 5.5™ with SmartAssist™; Impella CP™ with SmartAssist™ Johnson & Johnson Shockwave™ C2 Coronary IVL Catheter Lumicell LumiSystem™ Lungpacer Medical AeroPace® Transvenous Diaphragm Neurostimulation System MediBeacon Inc. TGFR™ System Medtronic Altaviva™ Implantable Tibial Neuromodulation Device Medtronic Symplicity Spyral™ Renal Denervation System MiniMed MiniMed Go™ System OUR United Corporation TaiChiPro® RefleXion Medical RefleXion® X1 with SCINTIX® biology-guided radiotherapy

Incubators, Accelerators and Equity (Nominees)

ANDHealth (Australia) ANDHealth+ Avant Bio Avant Bio Fund II LP Calibr-Skaggs Institute for Innovative Medicines Calibr-Skaggs Drug Accelerator Cross-Border Impact Ventures Women's and Children's Health Technology Fund Deep Knowledge Group (incorporating Deep Knowledge Ventures, Longevity Capital, Deep Knowledge Analytics, Deep Pharma Intelligence and Aging Analytics Agency) (https://www.dkv.global/) Deep Knowledge Group - DeepTech for Social Good (investment, analytics and ecosystem-building consortium spanning AI, Longevity, BioTech and HealthTech) Mayo Clinic Mayo Clinic / Mayo Clinic and Arizona State University Alliance for Health Care Accelerator McGill Dobson Centre for Entrepreneurship McGill Dobson Centre for Entrepreneurship Nucleate The Activator PureTech Health PureTech Health Start it @KBC Start it @KBC Weill Cornell Medicine BioVenture Elab BioVenture eLab

Best Startup (Nominees)

ADVANCED BIODESIGN AIVITA Biomedical, Inc. Algen Biotechnologies, Inc. Alloy Therapeutics BigHat Biosciences Bilix BioSapien Callio Therapeutics Captor Therapeutics Cellares CheckUps COVA Compass Pathways Concordare Trials Creative BioTherapeutics EndoCyclic Therapeutics EnPlusOne Bio Faeth Therapeutics General Oncology HarborSite Hemab Therapeutics (Nasdaq: COAG) Hope Medicine Iambic Imaginostics, Inc. Indapta Therapeutics INGENIA Therapeutics Inc. Innorna Innova Therapeutics Insilico Medicine Intrepid Labs Kapsule LEAF4Life, Inc. Leal Therapeutics Leman Biotech Co., Ltd. Libera Bio S.L. LIFEN RESEARCH Lipidio Pharma magAssist Co., Ltd. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. Mammoth Biosciences, Inc. March Biosciences, Inc Matrisome Bio, Inc. Mesentech Inc. META Pharmaceuticals Inc Metro International Biotech, LLC MirimGENE Neurosterix Noetik Nona Biosciences OncoRes Medical Pty Ltd Outcomes4Me OverT Bio Paradigm Therapeutics Pheast Therapeutics Prellis Biologics, Inc ProFound Therapeutics Protara Therapeutics Quercis Regard Rejuvenate Bio Repair Biotechnologies, Inc. ReST Therapeutics, Inc RISA Labs Rubedo Life Sciences, Inc. SandboxAQ Science Corporation Sculpta, Inc. SEED Therapeutics Inc. Shenzhen ReeToo Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Spore.Bio Starton Therapeutics Strand Therapeutics Stream Biomedical, Inc. SURGE Therapeutics synseer Tahoe Therapeutics Transcend Therapeutics Turbine Ultrasound AI, Inc. VarmX Vascarta Inc. VCCT Inc. ViCardia Therapeutics, Inc. XaTek Inc. Zucara Therapeutics Inc.

Prix Galien Best Medical Technology, Best Digital Health Solution, Best Incubator / Accelerator / Equity, and Best Startup Committee 2026

Kenneth C. FRAZIER

Committee Chair, Former Chairman & CEO Merck

Roch DOLIVEUX

Honorary CEO, UCB

Dr. Mikael DOLSTEN

Former Chief Scientific Officer & President, Pfizer Research and Development

Alex GORSKY

Former CEO & Executive Chairman, Johnson & Johnson

Penny HEATON

M.D., Global Head, Office of the Chief Medical Officer, Johnson & Johnson

Sheri McCOY

Board of Directors, AstraZeneca, Former CEO, Avon

Joel S. MARCUS

Executive Chairman & Founder, Alexandria

Christophe WEBER,

Healthcare Executive, Former CEO Takeda Pharmaceutical

Elias ZERHOUNI

Former Head of Global R&D, Sanofi

About The Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes, and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve human health. Its vision is to serve as a catalyst for the development of the next generation of treatments and technologies that will transform medical practice and save lives. Established in Paris in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galen, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology, the Prix Galien is widely regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

Today, the Prix Galien operates through 16 chapters spanning more than 75 countries across Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe. Expansion is currently underway in China, Singapore, and Australia.

In 2025, the Foundation launched the inaugural Prix Galien Bridges Forum and Awards Ceremony at the Nobel Forum in Stockholm, spanning Northern and Southern Europe, Israel, and the Middle East, and the first-ever Patient Summit for Prix Galien USA, reinforcing its commitment to science without borders.

The Nobel Prize and the Prix Galien share a common birthplace in Paris, where Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament in 1895. However, while the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine recognizes up to three individuals for specific discoveries, the Prix Galien honors the collaborative spirit and multidisciplinary progress that define modern biopharmaceutical innovation.

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org.

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SOURCE The Galien Foundation