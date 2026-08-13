The Galien Foundation Announces 2026 Prix Galien USA Nominees for "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Incubators, Accelerators and Equity," and "Best Startup"

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The Galien Foundation

Aug 13, 2026, 09:00 ET

Celebrating 20 Years of Honoring the Digital Breakthroughs, Pioneering Startups, and Ecosystems Driving the Future of Healthcare

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, announced today the 2026 Prix Galien USA Award nominees for "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Incubators, Accelerators and Equity," and "Best Startup." Winners will be honored during the Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony on October 29, 2026, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

"Witnessing the incredible momentum in medical technology, digital health, and startup ventures is inspiring," said Kenneth C. Frazier, Co-Chair of the Galien Forum, Prix Galien USA Awards Committee. "As we celebrate two decades of the Prix Galien USA Awards, we look forward to honoring this new class of nominees whose inventive work epitomizes the future of health and our collective commitment to improving lives through scientific brilliance."

Marking two decades of shaping medicine for patients worldwide, The Galien Foundation continues to inspire spirited collaboration between science and industry leaders on the most critical topics in medical technology, entrepreneurship, and equity.

"We applaud this year's remarkable Prix Galien USA nominees as we mark twenty years of excellence in medical technology, digital health, and entrepreneurship," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation. "Their achievements beautifully demonstrate how scientific advancements can transform human lives and improve the wellbeing of our planet."

To qualify, each candidate must demonstrate tremendous potential to improve human health and for "Best Medical Technology" must be U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for marketing within the last five years. Sales data are not considered by the nominating committee in their award nominee selection, only science and health impact.

The following candidates have been selected as the 2026 Prix Galien USA nominees:

Best Digital Health Solution (Nominees)

Accumulus Technologies

Accumulus Platform

AEYE Health

AEYE-DS (AEYE Diagnostic Screening)

Altis Labs, Inc.

Imaging-based Prognostication (IPRO)

Aptar Digital Health

Migraine Buddy: a digital health solution generating insights from user-reported data and continuous biometrics

Ayble Health

Ayble: AI-Enabled Virtual Specialty GI Clinic

Beaconcure

Verify: AI-Enabled Statistical Analysis Platform

Biorce

Aika

Cleerly

Cleerly LABS

Evidation Health

Event-Triggered Flare-State Proteomics Platform and Autoimmune Cohort

Evinova

Unified Trial Solution

Fasikl

Felix NeuroAI Wristband

Gheorg

Mental Health App Democratizing Therapy Support for Children

Helfie AI

Helfie AI

Intellect

Intellect: Clinically Validated AI-enabled Global Mental Healthcare Platform

Life365

CloudCare

Medable

Medable Agentic Clinical Development Platform

MPA

MyPsychAdmin

OpenEvidence Inc.

OpenEvidence

Owkin

K Pro

PHIL Inc.

PHIL Digital Hub & PHIL Direct

RapidAI

Rapid Navigator Pro™

SamaCare

SamaCare Platform

The TeleDentists

The TeleDentists

Welldoc

The Welldoc Platform: Healthcare-Ready AI

Best Medical Technology (Nominees)

Abbott

AVEIR™ Dual Chamber (DR) Leadless Pacemaker System

Abbott

Esprit™ BTK Everolimus Eluting Resorbable Scaffold System

Abbott

TriClip™ G4 System

Alcon

UNITY® Vitreoretinal Cataract System (VCS)

Beyond Air, Inc.

LungFit® PH

Cochlear Limited (Cochlear North America)

Nucleus® Nexa™ System

Cresilon

TRAUMAGEL®

Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards SAPIEN M3 Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement System

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

Motiva Flora® SmoothSilk® Tissue Expander

Guardant Health

Guardant360® Liquid CDx

Guardant Health

Shield™

Insightec

Exablate® Neuro

Johnson & Johnson

INLEXZO™ (gemcitabine intravesical system)

Johnson & Johnson

Impella 5.5™ with SmartAssist™; Impella CP™ with SmartAssist™

Johnson & Johnson

Shockwave™ C2 Coronary IVL Catheter

Lumicell

LumiSystem™

Lungpacer Medical

AeroPace® Transvenous Diaphragm Neurostimulation System

MediBeacon Inc.

TGFR™ System

Medtronic

Altaviva™ Implantable Tibial Neuromodulation Device

Medtronic

Symplicity Spyral™ Renal Denervation System

MiniMed

MiniMed Go™ System

OUR United Corporation

TaiChiPro®

RefleXion Medical

RefleXion® X1 with SCINTIX® biology-guided radiotherapy

Incubators, Accelerators and Equity (Nominees)

ANDHealth (Australia)

ANDHealth+

Avant Bio

Avant Bio Fund II LP

Calibr-Skaggs Institute for Innovative Medicines

Calibr-Skaggs Drug Accelerator

Cross-Border Impact Ventures

Women's and Children's Health Technology Fund

Deep Knowledge Group (incorporating Deep Knowledge Ventures, Longevity Capital, Deep Knowledge Analytics, Deep Pharma Intelligence and Aging Analytics Agency) (https://www.dkv.global/)

Deep Knowledge Group - DeepTech for Social Good (investment, analytics and ecosystem-building consortium spanning AI, Longevity, BioTech and HealthTech)

Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic / Mayo Clinic and Arizona State University Alliance for Health Care Accelerator

McGill Dobson Centre for Entrepreneurship

McGill Dobson Centre for Entrepreneurship

Nucleate

The Activator

PureTech Health

PureTech Health

Start it @KBC

Start it @KBC

Weill Cornell Medicine BioVenture Elab

BioVenture eLab

Best Startup (Nominees)

ADVANCED BIODESIGN

AIVITA Biomedical, Inc.

Algen Biotechnologies, Inc.

Alloy Therapeutics

BigHat Biosciences

Bilix

BioSapien

Callio Therapeutics

Captor Therapeutics

Cellares

CheckUps COVA

Compass Pathways

Concordare Trials

Creative BioTherapeutics

EndoCyclic Therapeutics

EnPlusOne Bio

Faeth Therapeutics

General Oncology

HarborSite

Hemab Therapeutics (Nasdaq: COAG)

Hope Medicine

Iambic

Imaginostics, Inc.

Indapta Therapeutics

INGENIA Therapeutics Inc.

Innorna

Innova Therapeutics

Insilico Medicine

Intrepid Labs

Kapsule

LEAF4Life, Inc.

Leal Therapeutics

Leman Biotech Co., Ltd.

Libera Bio S.L.

LIFEN RESEARCH

Lipidio Pharma

magAssist Co., Ltd.

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc.

Mammoth Biosciences, Inc.

March Biosciences, Inc

Matrisome Bio, Inc.

Mesentech Inc.

META Pharmaceuticals Inc

Metro International Biotech, LLC

MirimGENE

Neurosterix

Noetik

Nona Biosciences

OncoRes Medical Pty Ltd

Outcomes4Me

OverT Bio

Paradigm Therapeutics

Pheast Therapeutics

Prellis Biologics, Inc

ProFound Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics

Quercis

Regard

Rejuvenate Bio

Repair Biotechnologies, Inc.

ReST Therapeutics, Inc

RISA Labs

Rubedo Life Sciences, Inc.

SandboxAQ

Science Corporation

Sculpta, Inc.

SEED Therapeutics Inc.

Shenzhen ReeToo Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Spore.Bio

Starton Therapeutics

Strand Therapeutics

Stream Biomedical, Inc.

SURGE Therapeutics

synseer

Tahoe Therapeutics

Transcend Therapeutics

Turbine

Ultrasound AI, Inc.

VarmX

Vascarta Inc.

VCCT Inc.

ViCardia Therapeutics, Inc.

XaTek Inc.

Zucara Therapeutics Inc.

Prix Galien Best Medical Technology, Best Digital Health Solution, Best Incubator / Accelerator / Equity, and Best Startup Committee 2026

Kenneth C. FRAZIER
Committee Chair, Former Chairman & CEO Merck

Roch DOLIVEUX
Honorary CEO, UCB

Dr. Mikael DOLSTEN
Former Chief Scientific Officer & President, Pfizer Research and Development

Alex GORSKY
Former CEO & Executive Chairman, Johnson & Johnson

Penny HEATON
M.D., Global Head, Office of the Chief Medical Officer, Johnson & Johnson

Sheri McCOY
Board of Directors, AstraZeneca, Former CEO, Avon

Joel S. MARCUS
Executive Chairman & Founder, Alexandria

Christophe WEBER,
Healthcare Executive, Former CEO Takeda Pharmaceutical

Elias ZERHOUNI
Former Head of Global R&D, Sanofi

About The Galien Foundation
The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes, and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve human health. Its vision is to serve as a catalyst for the development of the next generation of treatments and technologies that will transform medical practice and save lives. Established in Paris in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galen, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology, the Prix Galien is widely regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

Today, the Prix Galien operates through 16 chapters spanning more than 75 countries across Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe. Expansion is currently underway in China, Singapore, and Australia.

In 2025, the Foundation launched the inaugural Prix Galien Bridges Forum and Awards Ceremony at the Nobel Forum in Stockholm, spanning Northern and Southern Europe, Israel, and the Middle East, and the first-ever Patient Summit for Prix Galien USA, reinforcing its commitment to science without borders.

The Nobel Prize and the Prix Galien share a common birthplace in Paris, where Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament in 1895. However, while the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine recognizes up to three individuals for specific discoveries, the Prix Galien honors the collaborative spirit and multidisciplinary progress that define modern biopharmaceutical innovation.

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org.

Follow the Foundation on social media: 
https://www.facebook.com/GalienFoundation/
https://twitter.com/GalienFdn 
https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-galien-foundation/ 

Media Contact: 
Kara Bradley
Finn Partners 
[email protected]
646-213-7243

SOURCE The Galien Foundation

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