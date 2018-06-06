The Galleria At Fort Lauderdale Announces The First-in-Florida SeaQuest To Its Popular Shopping And Dining Destination

"The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale is thrilled to announce the addition of SeaQuest Fort Lauderdale which will add another dimension to our collection of nationally recognized retailers and top-notch restaurants," said Mark Trouba, general manager at The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale. "This first-in-Florida interactive journey through exhibits that highlight global wildlife will be fittingly located at The Galleria which has a loyal following of local shoppers and welcomes visitors from around the world."

SeaQuest Fort Lauderdale will be home to a variety of animal species from across the globe. Designed as a "Quest of Edutainment," visitors to SeaQuest Fort Lauderdale will journey through realistically themed environments where they will connect with the animals through various hands-on encounters such as feeding sharks and stingrays plus they can interact with capybara, Asian small-clawed otters, giant Sulcata tortoises, exotic bird species and other creatures along the way.

Annual passports and birthday parties are on sale now at 50% off the regular purchase price by visiting fortlauderdale.visitseaquest.com.

SeaQuest is already enjoying success in Layton, Utah; Las Vegas, Nevada; Fort Worth, Texas and Littleton, Colorado with an additional location under construction in Folsom, California. The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale will be the company's sixth location and only Florida home.

"SeaQuest is very excited to build upon our ongoing success with the future opening of our first Florida location at The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale," said Vince Covino, SeaQuest CEO. "We look forward to introducing our one-of-a-kind Quest that allows guests to experience animals from around the world in a top resort destination such as Fort Lauderdale."

SeaQuest Fort Lauderdale, a family fun attraction, is just one of many new and exciting developments transforming The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale. A recent renovation program introduced a new color scheme, modernized soft seating areas and updated restrooms plus added new stores such as Mimmic Bijuterias, Bbungalow and Apricot Lane.

The Galleria's Palm Court Market now offers award-winning local dessert company Stefano Versace Gelato with Stewart's Restaurant opening soon. This summer, Powerhouse Gym, a fitness industry leader with success in 39 states across the country and more than 300 locations throughout the world, will open its first Broward-Miami-Dade location. The 15,000-square-foot Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants, a Napa-inspired eatery with a full bar, a winery-inspired private party space and an artisan retail market, will offer shoppers another full-service dining option when it opens during early 2019.

SeaQuest Fort Lauderdale will join The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale's current fashionable and tasteful selection including Neiman Marcus, Macy's, Dillard's, H&M, Free People, Michael Kors, Seasons 52, The Capital Grille, Truluck's and Blue Martini.

For more information about The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale, or for a complete list of retailers, please call (954) 564-1036 or visit www.galleriamall-fl.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Michael Goodman, GPR │Goodman Public Relations, (954) 446-0806, michael@goodmanpr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-galleria-at-fort-lauderdale-announces-the-first-in-florida-seaquest-to-its-popular-shopping-and-dining-destination-300660997.html

SOURCE SeaQuest Fort Lauderdale

Related Links

http://fortlauderdale.visitseaquest.com

