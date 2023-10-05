THE GALLERY ANNOUNCES A TARGETED REBRAND WITH A NEW EVENT LINE-UP AND SEASONAL MENU DEBUT AT THE BARREL ROOM

This community hub offers a new, extensive menu and calendar packed with events just in time for fall

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gallery range and restaurant, located in the heart of Lakewood's Colorado Mills district (1350 Colorado Mills Parkway) announces a brand refresh, fall menu debut and announces new event offerings. Since opening last spring as The Gallery Sportsman Club & Range, the team behind the brand has refreshed the name to The Gallery. The Gallery holds the title of Colorado's first and only indoor luxury shooting range. The 20,000 square-foot facility firmly believes in community and features a restaurant and bar known as The Barrel Room where guests can sit back and enjoy local beverages, a thoughtfully curated menu, and unique events.

"People often think the word club is exclusive, and we want everyone to know we are open to the public and have a warm, welcoming community that awaits you when you walk through our doors. We provide a place where people can gather, wind down, eat comfort food, and drink locally sourced beverages. We wanted to move away from the fork and really hone in on our staple burgers that have been really popular with our guests. said Megan Hymanson, co-founder of The Gallery. "We plan to change out our beer partnerships seasonally and will have specials available throughout the week. A local tie-in is really important to us and we are really a community hub," Hymanson added.

The Barrel Room will bring SIGnature Burgers front and center, as they will be permanently available. Gluten friendly and vegetarian options are available as well. These burgers include the Golden Onion Burger, Jammin' Jalepeno, Mushroom Madness, The Umami, and San Juan Mountain Man, all of which being unique flavors to the menu.

And if that wasn't enough, The Gallery will introduce a jam packed event line-up. The team will be introducing Glow!, a new series featuring low light cosmic style shooting beginning Friday, October 13, 2023. The Gallery hosts monthly whiskey tastings, weekly musical bingo, friendly pins shooting competitions, and member events. The full training and event calendar can be seen here .

The Gallery is open to the public seven days a week. For more information, call 720.802.1350, visit TheGalleryRange.com or follow on Instagram , Facebook , and YouTube .

SOURCE The Gallery Sportsman's Club