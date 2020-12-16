The Gallery Collection Announces 2020 Christmas Tree Photo Contest

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gallery Collection, a leading publisher of personalized business greeting cards and company holiday cards for over 90 years, is happy to announce their Christmas Tree Photo Contest. Prospective entrants are invited to Capture the Holiday Spirit by snapping their best 2020 Christmas tree photo and submitting it for a chance to win a $500 cash prize.

The photo contest is free to enter, and entries are being accepted now through January 7th, 2021, with the winner being announced on or about January 21st, 2021. To review the official contest rules and submit your best Christmas tree photo, visit the Christmas Tree Photo Contest Submission Page. This will be the fourth photo contest the company has run in 2020 in addition to its ongoing Create-A-Greeting-Card Scholarship Contest - a contest The Gallery Collection has been running successfully for 14 years. The company invites everyone to submit their best Christmas tree photo and sign up on the photo contest submission page to receive email updates on all future giveaways for 2021.

"Our company is beyond pleased to announce the 2020 Christmas Tree Photo Contest as we try to help close out the year on a high note," said H.L. DeVore, Chief Marketing Officer for The Gallery Collection. "The spirit of the holiday season has always been about giving, and we're proud to honor that tradition through this photo contest with hopes of continuing to doing so in the future."

About The Gallery Collection - Prudent Publishing's The Gallery Collection is a leading publisher of premium quality business greeting cards in the United States. Established in 1929 and still family owned, the company offers direct-from-the-publisher prices that include customized ink and foil imprints, a large selection of memorable greetings, and matching deckle-edged envelopes made of recycled paper. The Gallery Collection offers an extensive array of company Christmas cards, personalized holidays cards, business birthday cards, presentation folders, certificates, holders, and business cards; many of which are produced by wind power using environmentally friendly recycled paper stock.

