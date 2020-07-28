The Gallery Collection Announces 2020 Summer Photo Contest

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gallery Collection, a leading publisher of personalized business greeting cards and company holiday cards for over 90 years, is excited to announce the kickoff of a brand new Summer Photo Contest. Prospective entrants are invited to Help Build Our Summer Story Together by submitting their best 2020 summer photo for the chance to win a $500 cash prize.

Summer Photo Contest

The contest is free to enter, and entries are being accepted now through Sept. 3, 2020, with the winner being announced on Sept. 17, 2020. To review the official contest rules and submit your best summer photo, visit the Summer Photo Contest Submission Page. The Gallery Collection has been running a successful Create-A-Greeting-Card Scholarship Contest for 14 years, so the company is thrilled to continue the tradition of giving away more cash prizes through this new photo contest.

"We are excited to offer a chance for prospective entrants to join us in capturing the best of summer in 2020," said H.L. DeVore, Chief Marketing Officer for The Gallery Collection. "It has been a difficult year for many, and we thought it would be great to showcase our resolve and perseverance by capturing the best moments of our 2020 summer together in the face of so much hardship and uncertainty."

About The Gallery Collection – Prudent Publishing's The Gallery Collection is a leading publisher of premium quality business greeting cards in the United States. Established in 1929 and still family-owned, the company offers direct-from-the-publisher prices that include customized ink and foil imprints, a large selection of memorable greetings, and matching deckle-edged envelopes made of recycled paper. The Gallery Collection offers an extensive array of company Christmas cards, personalized holiday cards, business birthday cards, presentation folders, certificates, holders, and business cards, many of which are produced by wind power using environmentally friendly, recycled paper stock.

Media Contact:

Gary Gutierrez

Phone: 201-641-7900 x249

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

help-build-our-summer-story.jpg

Help Build Our Summer Story Together

Summer Photo Contest

SOURCE The Gallery Collection