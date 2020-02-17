The Gambling Market is expected to grow by USD 231.63 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period
Global gambling market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the global gambling market and it is poised to grow by USD 231.63 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on global gambling market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high penetration of smartphones.
In addition, use of ai in online gambling is anticipated to boost the growth of the global gambling market as well.
Market Segmentation
The global gambling market is segmented as below:
Geographic segmentation
APAC Europe MEA North America South America
Key Trends for global gambling market growth
This study identifies use of ai in online gambling as the prime reasons driving the global gambling market growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global gambling market
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global gambling market, including some of the vendors such as 888 Holdings Plc, bet365 Group, Caesars Entertainment Corp., Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Flutter Entertainment Plc, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., INTRALOT SA, Las Vegas Sands Corp., MGM Resorts International and William Hill Plc .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
