The Game Agency Named to 2019 Training Industry Top 20™ Gamification Companies List

"This year's Top 20 Gamification Companies continue to showcase the latest gaming designs and concepts to corporate training, making them engaging and entertaining for the learner, while focusing on moving the needle on their clients' KPIs," said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc.

"We help learners connect with training material and we turn educators into hero's powering them with fun and analytics," says Managing Partner, Stephen Baer. "Our micro-games are available via The Training Arcade ®, a subscription-based, DIY game authoring tool with a library of 8 customizable training games that anyone can build in minutes, no coding required. The tool's robust analytics dashboard is designed to reveal patterns of individual and group engagement, which can improve ROI by revealing knowledge gaps, personality behaviors and group comparisons. We've seen a 418% growth in players on the The Training Arcade ® platform versus last year. It's definitely a fantastic tool to help companies of all sizes train their employees and increase performance."

The Game Agency creates engaging experiences from micro-training games to custom immersive simulations, all of which are designed to reinforce educational content and assess learner comprehension. They create award-winning games for Fortune 500 companies to help with on-boarding, sales, product, leadership, safety, security, compliance, and customer service training. They've also built dozens of games for a K-College audience focused on Finance, Language, Math, Social Skills, and S.T.E.M that are available today in more than 20,000 schools.

The Game Agency, LLC

Jennifer Hassell

(917) 921-8023

jennifer.hassell@thegameagency.com

SOURCE The Game Agency

https://thegameagency.com

