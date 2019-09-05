The Game Agency Named to 2019 Training Industry Top 20™ Training Delivery Companies List

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Game Agency has been named to the 2019 Top Training Companies™ List for the training delivery sector of the learning and development market. Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 and Training Industry Watch List reports on critical sectors of the training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.

Selection to the 2019 Training Industry Top 20™ Training Delivery Companies List was based on the following criteria:

Value of platform features and capabilities.

Quality of analytics and reporting.

Company size and growth potential.

Quality of clients.

Geographic and vertical reach.

"This year's Top 20 Training Delivery Companies continue to develop engaging delivery platforms that provide advanced reporting and analytics capabilities that measure the impact of learning," said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. "The Game Agency accommodates all types of learners by offering robust training through a variety of modalities such as virtual, online and on-demand learning. Through a combination of strategic methods, the providers deliver training solutions that optimize employee training and performance."

"Since 2007 The Game Agency has been activating audiences using the power of video games. Primarily focused on K-college and corporate training, we help educators connect with learners by creating something they love (games). The result? increased engagement and improve knowledge retention," says Managing Partner, Stephen Baer. "Our games are deployed in over 100 countries and in 20+ languages and cover topics such as new-employee on-boarding, sales and product training, social skills, leadership development, safety, security, compliance, financial literacy, systems and processes, customer service, etc."

For educators who need a turn key solution, The Game Agency offers The Training Arcade ®, a subscription-based, DIY game authoring tool with a library of 8 customizable training games that anyone can build in minutes, no coding required. For educators who want a custom solution, The Game Agency offers an army of instructional designers, game designers, visual designers, and software developers to make something truly unique.

The Game Agency creates engaging experiences from micro-training games to custom immersive simulations, all of which are designed to reinforce educational content and assess learner comprehension.

