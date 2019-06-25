The Game Agency Wins 3 International Serious Play Awards

STAMFORD, Conn., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Game Agency (TGA) wins 3 International Serious Play Awards for a series of K-12 Educational games recently released across North America.

TGA won 1 Gold award and 2 Silver in the categories of Cognitive Skills, K-12 Education and Social and Emotional Learning.

The Gold award was in the Cognitive Skills category and went to Endeavor Healthcare, a game that gives middle school students a way to practice their investigation and deduction skills while also learning about current medical technologies and exploring healthcare career options.

One of the Silver awards went to Game Time in the category of K-12 Education. This middle school educational game uses the lens of basketball to explore targeted concepts in STEM. It explores applications of probability and statistics and draws connections not only between the playing of basketball, but also on the surrounding experience that contributes to the player and fan enjoyment of the game.

The second Silver award was given to The Compassion Project in the category of Social and Emotional Learning. The Compassion Project is a first-of-its kind national initiative to provide compassion education to elementary school students across the US. The mission of The Compassion Project is to ensure that every primary school student in the US understands compassion and how to practice it in their lives. The ethos behind this project is that 1. compassion can be taught 2. starting young matters and 3. technology can help.

"Creating each of these educational games was a labor of love for our team," said Stephen Baer, Co-Founder & Head of Creative, The Game Agency. "We appreciate the awards we have received from Serious Play, Learning Solutions, DevLearn, Brandon Hall, and others. We are especially thrilled to see each game being played in thousands of North American schools. The Game Agency believes that a well-designed game can educate, motivate, and activate students more effectively than any other teaching method. We are hyper-focused on encouraging discovery, providing feedback, and creating success stories one student at a time."

Videos of the games can be found here .

Contact Information:

The Game Agency, LLC

Jennifer Hassell

(917) 921-8023

jennifer.hassell@thegameagency.com

SOURCE The Game Agency

Related Links

https://thegameagency.com

